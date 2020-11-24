 Skip to main content
Wyoming men's hoops opener set for afternoon tip
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

UW-Fullerton hoops

Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado drives against Cal State Fullerton during their game on Nov. 13, 2019 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie. The Cowboys are slated to open the 2020-21 season with a 2 p.m. tip against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

 Courtesy, UW Media Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball opener against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday will tip at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW announced game times for all of its home non-conference games Tuesday. Games against Texas Southern (Monday), Incarnate Word (Dec. 2), Denver (Dec. 9) and Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 17) are tentatively slated to start at 7 p.m. Tip times could change if games are selected as part of the Mountain West's television package.

Tip times for UW's road games against Oregon State (Dec. 6) and Utah Valley (Dec. 12) have not been announced.

Attendance at UW's home basketball games is being capped at 2,000 fans through at least the end of the calendar year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

