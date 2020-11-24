Wyoming men's hoops opener set for afternoon tip

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball opener against Mississippi Valley State on Saturday will tip at 2 p.m. at the Arena-Auditorium.

UW announced game times for all of its home non-conference games Tuesday. Games against Texas Southern (Monday), Incarnate Word (Dec. 2), Denver (Dec. 9) and Nebraska-Omaha (Dec. 17) are tentatively slated to start at 7 p.m. Tip times could change if games are selected as part of the Mountain West's television package.

Tip times for UW's road games against Oregon State (Dec. 6) and Utah Valley (Dec. 12) have not been announced.

Attendance at UW's home basketball games is being capped at 2,000 fans through at least the end of the calendar year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

