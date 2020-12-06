Wyoming men's hoops passes first road test in comeback fashion at Oregon State

Despite Oregon State shooting 47.1% from the field and 20 free throws in the first half, it was Oden who helped keep UW close early with 11 first-half points. He started 4 of 4 from the field and made five of his first seven shots.

"He has no idea how good he’s really going to be," Linder said of Oden. "He’s just kind of scratching the surface and kind of feeling his way in terms of where to play to his strengths and then kind of hide his weakness. In that first half, you could kind of see him growing in front of your eyes and the confidence building."

Foster added nine points while DuSell chipped in eight in the first 20 minutes as neither team led by more than six in the first half. Gianni Hunt’s 3 at the buzzer sent the Beavers to the half with a 48-42 lead before the Cowboys made their comeback.

"It’s a big step in the right direction," Linder said. "It’s just one win, but for these guys and the work we have put in and the guys to see the discipline and the effort that’s required ... that gives you a chance to win on the road."

UW will look to keep its first winning streak of the season going when Denver visits the Arena-Auditorium on Wednesday.

