Wyoming native Sundance Wicks rounds out Cowboys' staff

"There is a dream job for everyone, and for me, being at the University of Wyoming with a coach like Jeff Linder is mine," Wicks said in a statement. "Coach Linder is regarded to be one of the smartest coaches in college basketball, and his vision as a coach has made himself and his teams very successful everywhere he has been. I’m honored to be a part of his staff here in my home state."

Wicks preceded his time at Missouri Western with a two-year stint as associated head coach at his alma mater, Northern State, where he was a four-year letterman from 1999-2003. He's also served as an assistant at San Francisco, Northern Illinois and Colorado. Wicks also created the Arizona Power Basketball Academy in 2011 and has experience training prospects for the NBA Draft, including Los Angeles Clippers star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard and Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas.

Wicks graduated from Campbell County High School in 1999. He lettered in basketball, football and track and field, winning state championships in all three during his time with the Camels.

"To be able to go back to your home state, where you were raised in a place where the whole state gets behind you, is special," Wicks said. "Wyoming is a place that is dear to my heart and my family’s heart. This truly is a dream come true."

