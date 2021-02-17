Wyoming rallies after Jeff Linder's ejection, downs New Mexico in overtime to snap skid

UNM, which got 17 points from Makuach Maluach and 13 apiece from Saquan Singleton and Isaiah Marin, shot 47% from the floor but just 46.4% from the free-throw line (13 of 28). UW made just 40% of its shots but sank 13 3-pointers and was more efficient from the charity stripe, making 16 of its 25 freebies.

Technically the road team, the Cowboys made eight trips to the free-throw line in overtime and converted seven of them. Clune Arena, which is on the campus of the Air Force Academy, is the fourth different location where UNM has played a "home" game this season since public health orders in New Mexico amid the coronavirus pandemic prevent the Lobos from playing games in their home state.

"The older you are and the more experience you have and maturity you have as a player, you're able to adjust to the officiating whether it's a lot more loose or whether the whistle is a lot tighter," DeWeese said. "For us right now, we don't have the guys with as much experience and the experience of having been in all those different kinds of games. They're learning. They're getting better at it. But it's hard to get in a rhythm (when that many fouls are being called). There's no question."