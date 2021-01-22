Wyoming responds after losing another big lead, holds off Nevada

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This time, UW answered with an 11-1 run that put the Cowboys back in control. It started with Williams’ baseline dunk, and Marble and Foster accounted for UW’s next nine points. The Cowboys went back up double digits with 2:49 left on a 3-pointer from Xavier DuSell, who finished with 14 points off the bench for his third straight game in double figures.

UW led by at least two possessions the rest of the way against a Nevada team that began the weekend fourth in the Mountain West standings and was fresh off a sweep of Fresno State last weekend.

DuSell knocked down four of UW’s 12 3s, but with the Cowboys shooting just 32.4% from deep and 37.9% overall, UW won with its defense as much as anything. The Cowboys came in giving up the second-most points in the Mountain West but clamped down on the Wolf Pack for much of the night.

UW held Nevada to just 33% shooting from the floor and 4 of 25 from 3-point range. Williams and the rest of the Cowboys made life particularly tough for Nevada’s leading scorer, point guard Grant Sherfield, who had just eight points -- 10.7 fewer than his season average -- on 2 of 16 shooting.