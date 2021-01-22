Wyoming responds after losing another big lead, holds off Nevada

LARAMIE -- Gut punch. Heartbreak. Disaster.
However one might’ve chosen to describe it, Friday’s game had the potential to go from a signature win to an ugly loss for Wyoming’s men’s basketball team. And for a couple of minutes inside the Arena-Auditorium, momentum was building toward the latter.
But unlike previous games in which the Cowboys had been punched in the mouth after feeling good, UW punched back and turned what would’ve been bitter disappointment into a much more desirable taste of victory.
UW coughed up another sizable lead but made enough plays down the stretch, pulling out a 71-64 win over Nevada in the teams’ series opener. Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II each had 15 points while Marcus Williams scored 13 for the Cowboys, who survived a second-half lull to notch their best win of their early Mountain West slate.
UW began the second half on an 8-0 run to take its largest lead at 41-21, but what happened over the next 10 minutes of game time was reminiscent of a 19-point lead UW blew at home in a loss to Texas Southern back in November. The Cowboys also gave up a 12-point lead in the second half of its most recent loss at Air Force last Saturday.
On Friday, the Cowboys missed 10 of 11 shots from the field midway through the second half. Nevada chipped away and eventually erased the deficit on Warren Washington’s dunk, which gave the Wolf Pack a 49-48 lead with 7:20 left.
This time, UW answered with an 11-1 run that put the Cowboys back in control. It started with Williams’ baseline dunk, and Marble and Foster accounted for UW’s next nine points. The Cowboys went back up double digits with 2:49 left on a 3-pointer from Xavier DuSell, who finished with 14 points off the bench for his third straight game in double figures.
UW led by at least two possessions the rest of the way against a Nevada team that began the weekend fourth in the Mountain West standings and was fresh off a sweep of Fresno State last weekend.
DuSell knocked down four of UW’s 12 3s, but with the Cowboys shooting just 32.4% from deep and 37.9% overall, UW won with its defense as much as anything. The Cowboys came in giving up the second-most points in the Mountain West but clamped down on the Wolf Pack for much of the night.
UW held Nevada to just 33% shooting from the floor and 4 of 25 from 3-point range. Williams and the rest of the Cowboys made life particularly tough for Nevada’s leading scorer, point guard Grant Sherfield, who had just eight points -- 10.7 fewer than his season average -- on 2 of 16 shooting.
Warren Washington led Nevada with 21 points and nine rebounds while Desmond Cambridge added 16, but UW’s defense locked in again late to help the Cowboys start their first conference winning streak. UW held Nevada to just two field goals in the final 2:03 and limited the Wolf Pack to 10 second-chance points, the same amount the Cowboys had.
UW built a 33-21 halftime lead on the strength of their defense, which held the Wolf Pack to 31% shooting in the first 20 minutes. Sherfield and Cambridge, who each came in averaging at least 15.1 points, combined for just five first-half points on 2 of 12 shooting.
Freshman big Graham Ike (ACL surgery recovery) made his season debut for the Cowboys and finished with three rebounds and four turnovers in nine minutes before fouling out late in his first competitive game in more than a year. The rest of the Cowboys picked it up from there, making sure to keep another winnable game from getting away.
This story will be updated.
