Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado voted third-team all-Mountain West by media

LARAMIE -- It's been another season of struggles for Wyoming's men's basketball team in the Mountain West, but one Cowboy has been recognized by the media.

Sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado was voted third-team all-MW in the league's media poll released Monday. Ballots were submitted by media representatives in each of the league's 11 markets.

Maldonado, who received 19 points to tie Fresno State's Nate Grimes for the fifth and final spot on the third team, leads UW in scoring, rebounding and assists entering the MW Tournament this week. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound combo guard is averaging 16.4 points -- sixth-most in the league -- to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

The Cowboys won just two of their 18 conference games to finish alone in last place for the first time since joining the MW in 1999, but Maldonado's numbers didn't dip much if at all against league opponents. He averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in conference games. Maldonado, who's shooting 43.1 percent for the season, shot 42 percent from the floor and 31 percent from 3-point range in MW play.

He's scored at least 20 points in six games, including a season-high 32 in the Cowboys' season-opening win over Idaho State.