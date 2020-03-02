Wyoming's Hunter Maldonado voted third-team all-Mountain West by media

LARAMIE -- It's been another season of struggles for Wyoming's men's basketball team in the Mountain West, but one Cowboy has been recognized by the media.
Sophomore guard Hunter Maldonado was voted third-team all-MW in the league's media poll released Monday. Ballots were submitted by media representatives in each of the league's 11 markets.
Maldonado, who received 19 points to tie Fresno State's Nate Grimes for the fifth and final spot on the third team, leads UW in scoring, rebounding and assists entering the MW Tournament this week. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound combo guard is averaging 16.4 points -- sixth-most in the league -- to go along with 5.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.
The Cowboys won just two of their 18 conference games to finish alone in last place for the first time since joining the MW in 1999, but Maldonado's numbers didn't dip much if at all against league opponents. He averaged 15.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists in conference games. Maldonado, who's shooting 43.1 percent for the season, shot 42 percent from the floor and 31 percent from 3-point range in MW play.
He's scored at least 20 points in six games, including a season-high 32 in the Cowboys' season-opening win over Idaho State.
The media also tabbed San Diego State guard Malachi Flynn as the league's Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year and unanimously voted SDSU coach Brian Dutcher as Coach of the Year. Flynn, a Washington State transfer, is averaging 17.6 points and a league-leading 5.1 assists while ranking ninth nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.02) for the fifth-ranked Aztecs, who won the conference's regular-season title by five games.
Utah State center Neemias Queta was voted Defensive Player of the Year. Colorado State's Isaiah Stevens earned Freshman of the Year honors while Nevada's Nisre Zouzoua was voted Sixth Man of the Year.
Flynn was joined on the first team by Nevada's Jalen Harris, the league's leading scorer at 21.8 points per game; Utah State's Sam Merrill; UNLV's Bryce Hamilton; and Boise State's Justinian Jessup. Queta, SDSU's Matt Mitchell, Colorado State's Nico Carvacho, Boise State's Derrick Alston Jr. and Utah State's Justin Bean landed on the second team.
Maldonado and Grimes were joined on the third team by Nevada's Jazz Johnson, SDSU's Yanni Wetzell, Air Force's Lavelle Scottie and San Jose State's Seneca Knight.
Maldonado and the rest of the Cowboys will open the MW Tournament against Colorado State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. MT at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
