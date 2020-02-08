Wyoming's Hunter Thompson out indefinitely with mononucleosis

LARAMIE -- An illness will keep one of Wyoming's starters out of action indefinitely.

Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson is dealing with a bout of mononucleosis. Thompson, a Pine Bluffs native, started each of the Cowboys' first 23 games but didn't play in UW's 67-62 loss to Boise State on Tuesday and didn't travel with the team Saturday to New Mexico.

A team spokesman said Thompson could possibly return before the end of the season. UW has five games left before the Mountain West Tournament begins March 4 in Las Vegas.

Thompson is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds on the season. He's averaging 8.1 points in MW play. Thompson is also shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range in league games, but the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder hasn't reached double figures since scoring 16 points at Nevada on Jan. 14.

Thompson is averaging just 3.0 points over his last four games and had just his second scoreless game of the season in nine minutes his last time out in UW's 71-66 win at San Jose State on Feb. 1.

UW will have a week off before hosting Colorado State next Saturday at the Arena-Auditoirum.

