You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming's Hunter Thompson out indefinitely with mononucleosis
View Comments
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming's Hunter Thompson out indefinitely with mononucleosis

{{featured_button_text}}
UW-Air Force men's hoops

Wyoming's Hunter Thompson drives past Air Force's Ryan Swan during both teams' Mountain West opener on Dec. 4, 2019, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Courtesy, UW Media Athletics

LARAMIE -- An illness will keep one of Wyoming's starters out of action indefinitely.

Sophomore forward Hunter Thompson is dealing with a bout of mononucleosis. Thompson, a Pine Bluffs native, started each of the Cowboys' first 23 games but didn't play in UW's 67-62 loss to Boise State on Tuesday and didn't travel with the team Saturday to New Mexico.

A team spokesman said Thompson could possibly return before the end of the season. UW has five games left before the Mountain West Tournament begins March 4 in Las Vegas.

Thompson is averaging 7.8 points and 4.4 rebounds on the season. He's averaging 8.1 points in MW play. Thompson is also shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range in league games, but the 6-foot-10, 230-pounder hasn't reached double figures since scoring 16 points at Nevada on Jan. 14.

Thompson is averaging just 3.0 points over his last four games and had just his second scoreless game of the season in nine minutes his last time out in UW's 71-66 win at San Jose State on Feb. 1.

UW will have a week off before hosting Colorado State next Saturday at the Arena-Auditoirum.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News