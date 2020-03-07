Wyoming's Mountain West Tournament run ends with semifinal loss to Utah State

Cinderella gave yet another top seed all it wanted in the Mountain West Tournament. But the clock struck midnight on Wyoming late Friday night.
UW went back and forth with Utah State before going cold down the stretch in an 89-82 loss that ended the Cowboys' surprise tournament run one game shy of Saturday's championship game. Playing its third game in three nights, UW knocked off No. 6 seed Colorado State and No. 3 seed Nevada to advance to the semifinals before running out of gas against the second-seeded Aggies.
Utah State, which went 3-0 against UW this season, will play No. 1 seed San Diego State for the tournament title Saturday. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' season ended with single-digit wins for the second straight year.
Led by freshman Kenny Foster's 18 points off the bench, UW had five players finish in double figures for the second time in three games and knocked down 15 more 3-pointers -- its third straight game with double-digit 3s -- to rally from a 10-point deficit early in the second half and tie the game at 66-all on a pair of free throws from fellow freshman Kwane Marble II with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left.
You have free articles remaining.
But Utah State answered with a decisive 13-0 run over the next 3:17 to take its largest lead of the game. Sam Merrill and Neemias Queta combined for 11 of those points for the Aggies, who made their final 10 shots from the field to shoot 56 percent for the game.
The Cowboys consistently had no answers for Merrill and Queta, who finished with 27 and 21 points, respectively, and combined to shoot 65.3 percent (17 of 26) from the floor. UW also got 17 points from Hunter Thompson, 15 from Marble, 14 from Hunter Maldonado and 11 from Jake Hendricks, but the Cowboys missed 11 of their last 15 shots.
UW was also outscored 32-20 in the paint and finished minus-10 on the boards (38-28).
UW, which came in shooting better than 43 percent from 3-point range in the tournament, stayed hot from deep early, sinking four of its first eight 3s. But the Cowboys cooled off and struggled to slow down Queta on the defensive end.
The Aggies made it a point to pound the ball inside to their 6-foot-11 center against UW's smaller lineup. Queta made his first five shots en route to 12 first-half points and also grabbed five rebounds as USU held a plus-9 advantage on the glass after the first 20 minutes.
UW made just three of its last 11 shots of the half, and USU ended it with a 13-8 spurt to take a 38-31 lead at the break.