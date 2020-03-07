Wyoming's Mountain West Tournament run ends with semifinal loss to Utah State

Cinderella gave yet another top seed all it wanted in the Mountain West Tournament. But the clock struck midnight on Wyoming late Friday night.

UW went back and forth with Utah State before going cold down the stretch in an 89-82 loss that ended the Cowboys' surprise tournament run one game shy of Saturday's championship game. Playing its third game in three nights, UW knocked off No. 6 seed Colorado State and No. 3 seed Nevada to advance to the semifinals before running out of gas against the second-seeded Aggies.

Utah State, which went 3-0 against UW this season, will play No. 1 seed San Diego State for the tournament title Saturday. Meanwhile, the Cowboys' season ended with single-digit wins for the second straight year.

Led by freshman Kenny Foster's 18 points off the bench, UW had five players finish in double figures for the second time in three games and knocked down 15 more 3-pointers -- its third straight game with double-digit 3s -- to rally from a 10-point deficit early in the second half and tie the game at 66-all on a pair of free throws from fellow freshman Kwane Marble II with 4 minutes, 45 seconds left.

