Wyoming's TJ Taylor enters transfer portal

LARAMIE -- The first domino has fallen in the wake of Allen Edwards' firing as Wyoming's men's basketball coach.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomore forward TJ Taylor is exploring a transfer. A team spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Taylor has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Taylor started 19 games this season, including the last 10. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor this season. He played in 64 career games for the Cowboys.
Edwards was fired Monday after four seasons as UW's head coach.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Tags
Be the first to know
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!
Davis Potter
College Sports Reporter
Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.