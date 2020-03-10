You are the owner of this article.
Wyoming's TJ Taylor enters transfer portal
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming's TJ Taylor enters transfer portal

UW Basketball Practice

Wyoming's TJ Taylor passes the ball to a teammate past freshman guard Kenny Foster (22) at practice on Oct. 2, 2019, at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

LARAMIE -- The first domino has fallen in the wake of Allen Edwards' firing as Wyoming's men's basketball coach.

Sophomore forward TJ Taylor is exploring a transfer. A team spokesman confirmed Tuesday that Taylor has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Taylor started 19 games this season, including the last 10. He averaged 7.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 48.5 percent from the floor this season. He played in 64 career games for the Cowboys.

Edwards was fired Monday after four seasons as UW's head coach.

T.J. Taylor

Taylor

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter.

