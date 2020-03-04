Wyoming shoots past Colorado State, into Mountain West tourney quarterfinals

The Cowboys shot just 64.3 percent from the free-throw line (18 of 28) but made four of their final six attempts from the charity stripe to help close it out. CSU made 16 of its 19 free throws.

UW, which had blown a 19-point second-half lead against the Rams in a 77-70 loss on Feb. 15, led 53-40 with 16 minutes, 55 seconds left before CSU ripped off an 11-0 run to get within a possession, but Marble answered with one of his four 3s. The Rams got within three with 8 minutes left, but UW got a bucket from Maldonado that started a 10-run over the next 4 minutes and change that gave the Cowboys the breathing room they needed for just their third win against league competition this season.

"If we get stops, they don't score," Hendricks said. "So they can't come back. And I thought we did a really good job of defending, and we always preach about getting kills, which is three stops in a row. And I don't know how many we got, but we were on the verge of a lot. And we got two quite a bit. And when we don't let them score it, it stops their run."

UW came out hot, knocking down six of its seven first 3s on its way to the most first-half points it’s scored all season. Hendricks had three of them and finished the first half with 13 points. Taylor had 13 in the first 20 minutes while Marble scored 12 as the Cowboys jumped out to a 22-10 lead.