Wyoming shoots past Colorado State, into Mountain West tourney quarterfinals

Wyoming had already coughed up a substantial lead against its most bitter rival once this season. The Cowboys weren't about to do it again.
Their collective hot hand, particularly from deep, made sure of it.
Wyoming used its best long-range shooting performance of the season to hold off Colorado State’s second-half rally and notch an 80-74 win Wednesday in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. The Cowboys’ first Border War win of the season prolonged their season for another day, earning them a quarterfinal matchup with Nevada on Thursday.
UW, which avenged a pair of regular-season losses to the sixth-seeded Rams, got a career-high 20 points from freshman Kwane Marble II. Jake Hendricks (16 points), TJ Taylor (15), Hunter Maldonado (13) and A.J. Banks (10) also reached double figures for the Cowboys, who shot 45.5 percent from the field.
"I thought this was one of our better games," UW coach Allen Edwards said. "Obviously having, I want to say, five guys in double figures, I thought we did a great job sharing the basketball on the offensive end of the floor."
That included a season-best 46.2-percent clip from 3-point range (12 of 26) that helped UW negate the advantage CSU’s bigs had on the interior. Nico Carvacho recorded a double-double for the Rams with 20 points and 15 rebounds while freshman Isaiah Stevens finished with 22 points, though UW held Carvacho to just six points after halftime and CSU to 39.7 percent shooting in the second half.
The Cowboys shot just 64.3 percent from the free-throw line (18 of 28) but made four of their final six attempts from the charity stripe to help close it out. CSU made 16 of its 19 free throws.
UW, which had blown a 19-point second-half lead against the Rams in a 77-70 loss on Feb. 15, led 53-40 with 16 minutes, 55 seconds left before CSU ripped off an 11-0 run to get within a possession, but Marble answered with one of his four 3s. The Rams got within three with 8 minutes left, but UW got a bucket from Maldonado that started a 10-run over the next 4 minutes and change that gave the Cowboys the breathing room they needed for just their third win against league competition this season.
"If we get stops, they don't score," Hendricks said. "So they can't come back. And I thought we did a really good job of defending, and we always preach about getting kills, which is three stops in a row. And I don't know how many we got, but we were on the verge of a lot. And we got two quite a bit. And when we don't let them score it, it stops their run."
UW came out hot, knocking down six of its seven first 3s on its way to the most first-half points it’s scored all season. Hendricks had three of them and finished the first half with 13 points. Taylor had 13 in the first 20 minutes while Marble scored 12 as the Cowboys jumped out to a 22-10 lead.
CSU chipped away behind Carvacho’s 14 first-half points and trimmed the deficit to 44-39 at the break. This time, UW came up with answer after answer to keep its season alive.
"I just thought our guys went out there and competed," Edwards said. "The last time we played them at our place, we had a 19-point lead that we let get away. But our thing to our guys was it's tournament time and let's leave it all out on the floor. And I thought our guys did a great job of just staying the course."