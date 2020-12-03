Wyoming shows some growth in its comeback victory

It seemed to resonate for Williams and his teammates. Incarnate Word scored less than 41% of its points in the paint, and Williams had three of UW’s eight steals -- a season-high for him. The Cowboys scored 19 points off 15 turnovers.

“I thought Marcus did a tremendous job tonight when he was challenged about his ability to guard there in the Texas Southern game,” Linder said. “You could tell he was ready to go. … He did a good job of helping off. He got some steals. He made some big blocks. He just made some tremendous plays on the defensive end.”

Maldonado, one of just four players back from last year’s team and the Cowboys’ self-proclaimed leader, said he made a more concerted effort to remind UW’s younger players that a comeback wasn’t going to be possible without stringing together stops. UW’s junior guard is also of the opinion Monday’s collapse was enough of a wake-up call.

“I think I saw them grow up Monday when we lost,” Maldonado said. “Using that pain and then coming into Tuesday, watching film and going to practice, all the guys used that energy and what we did wrong to learn. We came in (to practice) Tuesday ready to go and ready to work, and I think that showed.”