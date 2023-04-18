LARAMIE – The Cowboys, who already signed the NAIA player of the year, are adding a Division II all-American first team honoree to the program.

Akuel Kot, who averaged 24.3 points last season at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, signed with UW on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 guard is listed as a senior after scoring 1,712 points during a prolific career for the Skyhawks in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Kot set the Fort Lewis single-game record with 45 points against Texas Permian Basin and was named the most valuable player of the RMAC Tournament. He shot 51.7% from the field, 39.3% on 3-pointers and 84.6% from the free throw line while averaging 3.2 rebounds with 42 assists, 39 steals and 12 blocks as a junior.

“He was simply sensational all season long,” Fort Lewis head coach Bob Pietrack told the Durango Herald. “Akuel represents everything that is right with collegiate basketball. He's an All-American person, All-American teammate, and without question an All-American player.”

Kot is the sixth new player head coach Jeff Linder and his staff have added during the spring signing period.

Also making the jump up to Division I will be Jamestown transfer Mason Walters, a 6-9 forward who was named the NAIA player of the year after averaging 26.6 points and 9.6 rebounds last season.

Oleg Kojenet, a 7-foot, 232-pound sophomore, transferred from Nebraska to UW on Monday. During two seasons with the Cornhuskers in the Big Ten, the incoming sophomore from Kaunas, Lithuania, averaged 0.6 points and 0.7 rebounds per game.

Kael Combs, a 6-4 guard from Nixa, Missouri, signed with the Pokes on Saturday. He averaged 23.4 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists to earn all-state honors in high school and was recruited by a list of FBS programs for football.

Nigle Cook, a 6-6 wing from DeLand, Florida, signed with UW on Friday. He averaged 10.2 points last season at DME Academy in Dayton Beach, Florida, one of the nation’s top prep programs, and also had an offer from Villanova.

The Pokes started retooling the roster with verbal commitments from Fullerton College guard Kobe Newton and Walters, who both signed on Friday.

Newton, a 6-2 junior from Portland, Oregon, averaged 13.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals for Fullerton College last season.

The six newcomers join returners Kenny Foster, Caden Powell and Brenden Wenzel on the Cowboys’ updated 2023-24 roster, which also includes walk-on Cort Roberson.

Linder still has four available scholarships to use with eight members from UW’s 9-22 team having entered the portal and Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson exhausting their eligibility.

The spring signing period runs through May 17.