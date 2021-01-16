Wyoming sputters on both ends late in loss at Air Force

Wyoming coughed up a double-digit lead in the second half before going cold down the stretch in a 72-69 loss to Air Force on Saturday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Marcus Williams led UW with 15 points while Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, but the Cowboys struggled on both ends of the floor at the most inopportune time in their fourth straight loss.

UW had a 12-point lead with 17 minutes, 37 seconds left and still led 64-57 with 4:35 remaining after a layup from freshman Xavier Dusell, who added 13 points off the bench. But the Cowboys didn’t score another basket until Williams connected on a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left.

By that point, the Cowboys were trailing by a bucket. UW still had a chance to tie it after Air Force’s Keaton Van Soelen split a pair of free throws, but Williams’ 3 at the buzzer missed the mark. The Falcons ended the game on a 15-5 run to snap their four-game losing streak.

It was only the second time in six games decided by two possessions or less this season that UW has lost, and it happened despite the Cowboys shooting 53% from the field and having their second-best rebounding effort of the season. UW, which began the day with a minus-5.4 rebounding margin, finished plus-9 on the boards and limited Air Force to just four offensive rebounds.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}