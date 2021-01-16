Wyoming sputters on both ends late in loss at Air Force

Wyoming coughed up a double-digit lead in the second half before going cold down the stretch in a 72-69 loss to Air Force on Saturday at Clune Arena in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Marcus Williams led UW with 15 points while Hunter Maldonado had 14 points, but the Cowboys struggled on both ends of the floor at the most inopportune time in their fourth straight loss.
UW had a 12-point lead with 17 minutes, 37 seconds left and still led 64-57 with 4:35 remaining after a layup from freshman Xavier Dusell, who added 13 points off the bench. But the Cowboys didn’t score another basket until Williams connected on a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left.
By that point, the Cowboys were trailing by a bucket. UW still had a chance to tie it after Air Force’s Keaton Van Soelen split a pair of free throws, but Williams’ 3 at the buzzer missed the mark. The Falcons ended the game on a 15-5 run to snap their four-game losing streak.
It was only the second time in six games decided by two possessions or less this season that UW has lost, and it happened despite the Cowboys shooting 53% from the field and having their second-best rebounding effort of the season. UW, which began the day with a minus-5.4 rebounding margin, finished plus-9 on the boards and limited Air Force to just four offensive rebounds.
But the Cowboys once again had a hard time getting stops, particularly when the Falcons operated closer to the basket. It’s been an issue all season for the smaller Cowboys, and even with forward Hunter Thompson (ankle) back in the starting lineup after missing Wednesday’s series finale against Boise State, Air Force continued to expose it by shooting 65.4% from the floor in the second half.
UW led by as many as 14 in the first half and took a 36-28 lead into the break, but Air Force chipped away with the help of 20 second-half points in the paint. Guards Chris Joyce (game-high 21 points) and AJ Walker (15) combined for 36 points on 14 of 21 shooting for the Falcons while Ameka Akaya chipped in 15 points and six rebounds.
It didn’t help the Cowboys’ cause that they shot just 41.6% (5 of 12) from the free-throw line and committed a season-high 15 turnovers leading to 16 points for Air Force, which used a handful of spurts to make its comeback.
The Falcons went on a 9-0 run midway through the second half to cut UW’s advantage to one. Maldonado briefly halted Air Force’s momentum with a layup, but Air Force used another 8-0 spurt to take a 67-65 lead with 1:52 left on a 3 from Joyce, who scored 15 of his points in the second half.
Combine the defensive issues with the turnovers and missed shots, and it all made for a game that got away for the Cowboys. UW doesn’t have much time to dwell on it with the teams’ series finale set for Monday night.
