LARAMIE – Jeff Linder will have to rebuild at Wyoming without the program’s foundational player.

Graham Ike is gone, too.

Pokes fans have been dealing with the dull pain of seven players defecting to the portal.

Ike’s decision to take his talents somewhere else feels like a fatal blow for a team that won 25 games with the star forward last season and lost 22 games in his absence this season.

Ike, the preseason Mountain West player of the year, entered the transfer portal Tuesday and will not return to UW after sitting out the team’s excruciating 9-22 season with a right foot injury.

Linder and his remaining staff – assistant Sundance Wicks left last week to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin-Green Bay – now have 10 available scholarships to fill with Ike with Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson out of eligibility and seven other players from the 2022-23 roster seeking transfers.

"The new landscape isn’t changing any time soon and we must embrace change," Linder said in a statement. "As we embrace change, I hope that the State of Wyoming and the passionate fans who wear the brown and gold will embrace the young men who will stay and ride for the brand.

"There will be a lot of new faces next season across college basketball and there will be a lot of new faces playing for the Cowboys in the Arena Auditorium. The returning players and the new faces will play with a passion and pride that will make you proud."

The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ike averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds to lead the Cowboys to a 25-9 finish and an NCAA Tournament appearance as a sophomore. As a true freshman, Ike appeared in 12 games during the 2020-21 season after rehabbing a high school knee injury.

Ike, who announced on Feb. 3 he would redshirt this season, has three years of eligibility remaining.

Two members of Ike’s recruiting class, Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden, recently entered the portal.

DuSell averaged 8.0 points and made a team-high 62 3-pointers. The junior guard was the only player on the roster to appear in all 31 games last season.

Oden, the dynamic forward who poured in a career-high 28 points during UW’s upset of NCAA Tournament-bound Nevada in the home finale, averaged 9.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30 games (19 starts). The 6-8 junior shot 34.4% behind the arc, which was third on the team behind DuSell (42.2%) and Brendan Wenzel (40.6%).

Sophomore guard Noah Reynolds and redshirt freshman Nate Barnhart entered the portal shortly after it opened on March 13.

Reynolds was the Cowboys’ leading scorer before having his season cut short after suffering two concussions in MW play. He averaged 14.5 points in 19 games (10 starts).

Barnhart, a 7-footer, averaged 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 20 appearances (three starts).

“My players know that one of the four things that they are held accountable to everyday is what their response is," Linder said. "As a head coach I have never experienced a season like this. I have learned a great deal over the last twelve months and will be better for it. My response will embrace the changes that have impacted the program without sacrificing the standards that have allowed my teams to be successful and what will make us successful as we move forward.

"As we move forward as a program, I want to wish all the best to the players who have chosen to transfer and are grateful for the time they spent here.”

The failed Pac-12 experiment ended when former USC players Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo and former UCLA player Jake Kyman quit the team on Feb. 7 after arriving in Laramie from Los Angeles over the summer hoping to win NCAA Tournament games with Ike and Maldonado.

Anderson averaged 7.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over 21 games (17 starts), Agbonkpolo averaged 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 16 games (six starts) and Kyman averaged 4.5 points and 1.6 rebounds in 18 games (one start).

The vetting process won’t be based on recruiting stars as Linder, under contract at UW through April 30, 2027, patiently scours the portal and the high school landscape for eight new players.

“We’ll never be the most talented team on paper in the Mountain West. That’s not me, those are not my teams,” Linder said near the end of the season. “My teams are going to have a huge chip on our shoulder and they’re going to play with a level of toughness where people will say, hey, that’s the toughest team in the Mountain West. That’s what we’re going to be.”

Maldonado led the Pokes in scoring (15.6 ppg) and assists (4.0 apg) and was second in rebounding (4.8 rpg) this season. The versatile 6-foot-7 super senior finished with a career-high 36 points in the season-ending loss to New Mexico at the Mountain West Tournament.

Thompson, the 6-10 forward from Pine Bluffs, averaged 6.6 points and a team-high 5.5 rebounds.

The Pokes are expected to return Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Caden Powell. The trio combined to average 14.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

DuSell was the lone player to appear in all 31 games last season as Linder used 16 different starting lineups while juggling injuries, illnesses and defections.

The Cowboys were picked second in the preseason poll but finished last in the MW standings with a 4-14 conference record after Ike’s injury was diagnosed before the opener.

"Tough times don’t last, but tough people do," Linder concluded in his first statement since prior to the MW Tournament, which he missed to be with his ailing father, Bruce, who died on March 9.