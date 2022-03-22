Wyoming star Hunter Maldonado keeping door open for "one more ride" with the Cowboys

LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado is keeping the saddle ready for one last ride with the Cowboys.

Wyoming’s star point guard announced Tuesday he plans to go through the NBA draft evaluation process before possibly playing one more season for head coach Jeff Linder as a super senior.

Maldonado averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds to earn all-Mountain West first-team honors while leading UW to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in seven years.

The 6-foot-7 Maldonado showed off his versatility by moving from forward to point guard last season after 2021 MW freshman of the year Marcus Williams transferred to Texas A&M.

“This season was one of the most special seasons in my career and in Cowboys basketball history,” Maldonado posted on social media. “While it didn’t end the way we wanted, thank you for all the love and support throughout the season. After taking time to consult with the people closest to me I know I must do what’s best for my future. My dream has always been to play at the highest level possible.

“I have decided to get evaluated in the NBA draft process while still maintaining my COVID year of eligibility allowing me to come back and go for one last ride next year!”

During the MW Tournament in Las Vegas, Maldonado passed Sean Dent to become the program’s all-time leader in assists. During the regular season against San Diego State, he recorded the third triple-double in UW history.

Maldonado is currently ninth on the Cowboys’ all-time scoring list with 1,701 points.

After UW’s disappointing 66-58 loss to Indiana in the First Four, Linder said Maldonado’s game would “continue to grow” if he returned for another season.

“Maldo, for the most part, picked them apart,” Linder said of Maldonado’s performance against the Hoosiers when he finished with a team-high 21 points and five assists but committed 10 turnovers. “My thing with Maldo all year long, when he tries to play too fast, he’s not near as effective as a player. That’s when a lot of his turnovers come into play. I was like, ‘They couldn’t stop you just playing slow, just continue to back him down.’

“But it’s easy to say as a coach, it’s another thing when you actually have to go out there and do it and you’ve got Big Ten-level athletes guarding you, one of the better teams defensively in the Big Ten.”

UW’s experience playing in pressure-packed games down the stretch in the MW race and against Indiana in what was essentially a road game in Dayton, Ohio, should benefit the strong nucleus returning in 2022-23.

If Maldonado comes back he is expected to be joined by fellow all-conference first team selection Graham Ike. The sophomore forward averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds during his first full season with the Pokes after being eased in as a freshman coming off a high school knee injury.

Guards Xavier DuSell, Brendan Wenzel and Noah Reynolds should also be back, along with dynamic forward Jeremiah Oden.

Drake Jeffries, the sharpshooting senior guard who averaged 10.3 points and shot 40.9% on 3s as a senior, is turning pro.

Hunter Thompson has not announced if he will return as a super senior, but the forward from Pine Bluffs is planning to pursue a graduate degree at UW.

DuSell knocked down the biggest shot of the year in the comeback win over UNLV in the MW Tournament, which was just enough to get UW in the field of 68.

Wenzel and Reynolds also have bright futures in the backcourt, where Linder is also expecting a healthy Kenny Foster to return next season.

Ben Bowen, the son of former Denver Nuggets standout Ryan Bowen, and 7-footer Nate Barnhart redshirted this season.

UW has also signed 6-10 forward Caden Powell, a three-star prospect from Waco, Texas, in the 2022 recruiting class.

Backup big man Eoin Nelson and backup point guard Deng Dut entered the NCAA transfer portal this week, which means Linder has at least two available scholarships to use to improve the overall depth on the roster.

“I’ll support him whatever he does,” Linder said of Maldonado after the Pokes finished the season 25-9. “But I do think that if he did come back, we’ve got a lot of the right pieces and could be really special again.”

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.