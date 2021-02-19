Wyoming starts fast, holds on to sweep New Mexico

UW scored the game’s first 21 points as UNM mustered just three field goals through the first 13 minutes and change. The Cowboys were up 33-6 with 7:20 left in the opening half before UNM halted the onslaught and built some momentum of its own heading to the break by ending the half on an 18-8 run.

The shots continued to fall in the second half for the Lobos, who shot 53% from the floor in the final 20 minutes and were shooting 61% at one point. UNM, which got a career-high 30 points from Makuach Maluach, also ramped up the defensive pressure with its full-court press for most of the second half, which was effective in forcing UW into a season-high 17 turnovers, some of which the Lobos turned into easy buckets down the stretch.

“When you have a young team, you get in a situation like that and you get up that many points, you have a tendency to think it’s going to be easy,” Linder said. “And then now you have a team in New Mexico who has nothing to lose and now they’re going to try to press you all game long to try to come back in the game and try to disrupt your rhythm and timing. Credit to them, that’s what they did.”