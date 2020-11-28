Wyoming starts Jeff Linder era with scoring barrage in blowout of Mississippi Valley State

LARAMIE -- For the last eight months, much has been discussed and written about what Wyoming basketball might look like in Jeff Linder’s system.
It’s one that emphasized pace, spacing and plenty of shooting from all five positions on the court during his time as an assistant at Boise State. Linder did the same thing as the head coach at Northern Colorado before he was hired in March to replace Allen Edwards at UW after one of the worst two-year stretches in program history.
On Saturday, after a nearly three-week delay to the start of the college basketball season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowboys finally unveiled their new look under their first-year coach.
It was quite the first impression.
UW started the Linder era with a 97-61 pasting of Mississippi Valley State at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys shot 52.2% from the field and had four players finish in double figures. Three of those players reached double figures in the first 20 minutes as the Cowboys jumped out to a 14-2 lead and led 57-26 at the half en route to their highest point total since scoring 114 against New Mexico on Feb. 20, 2018.
“I thought overall we did a good job for the most part of executing the game plan,” Linder said.
Hunter Thompson matched his career-high with 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting to lead the Cowboys. Junior college transfer Drake Jeffries sank 6 of 15 3s and finished with 19 points in his UW debut. He also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
“I felt pretty good,” Thompson said. “Still trying to get my wind underneath me, but I felt good. My stroke felt good. And it was really nice to come out and get a really good win.”
Freshman guard Marcus Williams added 20 points for the Cowboys, who sank 13 of their 35 3s. Kam’Ron Cunningham scored 24 points to lead MVSU, which remained winless.
“We’ve been working really hard on all of our spacing and getting to the right spots at the right times,” Jeffries said. “It’s been nice being able to get open looks and get a lot of open 3s up. And when we work out, we shot a ton of 3s. So I’m loving it. I can’t complain at all.”
Linder said UW, which had to temporarily suspend team activities earlier this month, hadn’t done any 5-on-5, full-court work in roughly a month because of the effects of the pandemic, which cost the Cowboys two players Saturday. Guards Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster were unavailable because of COVID-19 protocols, but the Cowboys showed plenty of balance with the nine players who were. Seven of them played at least 11 minutes.
Williams and fellow freshman Jeremiah Oden joined Hunter Maldonado, Thompson and Jeffries in the starting lineup. Maldonado, the only player to average double figures for UW a season ago, didn’t score until sinking a free throw at the 4:24 mark of the first half. Yet the lowest-scoring team in the Mountain West last season (62.7 points per game) already had 48 points at that point.
“We’ve been able to do some 4-on-4 and 3-on-3, but that definitely doesn’t simulate what you’re going to do 5-on-5 in a real game,” Linder said. “I was really actually surprised how well we kind of came out and started the game regardless of who the opponent was.”
Maldonado finished with 10 points and dished out a game-high eight assists for the Cowboys, who had 35 baskets on 24 assists. UW also finished plus-3 on the boards (41-38), forced 17 turnovers and held MVSU to 36.8% shooting from the field.
Williams was particularly impressive in his UW debut. The 6-foot-2 guard from Dickinson, Texas, broke the Delta Devils’ defense down on multiple occasions and finished through contact at the rim for numerous and-1s. He shot 8 of 12 from the field, matched Maldonado with eight assists against just two turnovers and grabbed four rebounds.
‘You could just see in glimpses, even though he went and got 20 points, his ability to see the floor,” Linder said of Williams. “He’s just got unbelievable vision. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good player.”
The Cowboys will have to wait to see who’s available for their next game Monday against Texas Southern. Linder didn’t hint one way or the other when asked about Marble and Foster’s potential availability then, though Marble was allowed to watch the game from the bench because he’s further along in the team’s protocol, a UW spokesman said.
But Linder and his mixture of holdovers and newcomers are off to a fast start.
“I wasn’t probably more worried about me,” Linder said. “I was worried about some of those guys. I thought the younger guys for the most part came out and did a really good job not showing the nerves that they probably had. Hopefully they can get that out and then get ready to go as we make our way on to the season.”
