Wyoming starts Jeff Linder era with scoring barrage in blowout of Mississippi Valley State

Williams and fellow freshman Jeremiah Oden joined Hunter Maldonado, Thompson and Jeffries in the starting lineup. Maldonado, the only player to average double figures for UW a season ago, didn’t score until sinking a free throw at the 4:24 mark of the first half. Yet the lowest-scoring team in the Mountain West last season (62.7 points per game) already had 48 points at that point.

“We’ve been able to do some 4-on-4 and 3-on-3, but that definitely doesn’t simulate what you’re going to do 5-on-5 in a real game,” Linder said. “I was really actually surprised how well we kind of came out and started the game regardless of who the opponent was.”

Maldonado finished with 10 points and dished out a game-high eight assists for the Cowboys, who had 35 baskets on 24 assists. UW also finished plus-3 on the boards (41-38), forced 17 turnovers and held MVSU to 36.8% shooting from the field.

Williams was particularly impressive in his UW debut. The 6-foot-2 guard from Dickinson, Texas, broke the Delta Devils’ defense down on multiple occasions and finished through contact at the rim for numerous and-1s. He shot 8 of 12 from the field, matched Maldonado with eight assists against just two turnovers and grabbed four rebounds.