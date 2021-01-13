Wyoming starts slow, falls to Boise State for third straight loss

By that point, the Broncos led 43-26. Marcus Shaver Jr. knocked down both technical free throws, and Boise State followed those with back-to-back buckets for their first 20-plus point lead. The Broncos eventually pushed their advantage to as many as 23 in the opening 20 minutes before taking a 55-33 lead into the break.

“They’ve got to know we’re in a fight, and I’m in there with him,” Linder said. “To be honest with you, I thought there were two calls where we made winning plays and we didn’t get rewarded for it.”

UW held Boise State to 46.2% shooting after halftime and won the second half 37-35, a moral victory for UW. Linder isn’t all that into those, but the Cowboys will take it given what they had available as they move on from what may very well be the stiffest and most experienced competition they face all season.

“Boise State, I’m not sure anybody else in the league has as many weapons as they have, so they’ll be right there (competing for the Mountain West championship),” Linder said. “We don’t want to get used to losing, but sometimes you have to lose against teams like that to make your way forward. If we can make our way into practice here leading up for the next couple of months, take that, and know, ‘Hey, when coach says it’s not good enough, we now know what he’s talking about.’ Now we’ve got a chance to really start building.”

