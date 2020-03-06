Wyoming stuns Nevada, advances to Mountain West tournament semifinals

Kwane Marble II led three Wyoming players in double figures with another career scoring night, and the Cowboys kept their Cinderella run going in the Mountain West Tournament with a 74-71 win over No. 3 seed Nevada late Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
As the 11 seed, UW became the first double-digit seed to advance to the tournament semifinals, where the Cowboys will meet No. 2 seed Utah State late Friday night needing a win to advance to Saturday's title game.
Marble finished with a career-high 24 points after scoring 20 in UW's upset of No. 6 seed Colorado State on Wednesday. Hunter Thompson, in his second game back from a bout of mononucleosis, scored 14 points while Jake Hendricks added 12 for the Cowboys, who erased a 10-point halftime deficit to advance to the semifinals for the first time since winning it all in 2015.
UW held Nevada without a basket for more than 10 minutes in the second half and took a 62-61 lead on Thompson's corner 3-pointer. Marble followed with a layup to extend the Cowboys' lead with 4:13 left.
Nevada played the final 2:35 without Jalen Harris after the MW's leading scorer fouled out but got within one on Lindsey Drew's 3 with 29 seconds left. But TJ Taylor sank four free throws the rest of the way to help keep the Cowboys' season alive for at least one more day.
