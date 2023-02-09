LARAMIE – Hunter Maldonado will go down in history as one of the all-time great Cowboys.

The super senior scored 17 points during Wyoming’s 69-59 loss to UNLV late Wednesday night and became the fifth player in program history to eclipse 2,000 career points.

Maldonado (2,004 points) joins an exclusive club that includes Fennis Dembo (2,311), Brandon Ewing (2,168), Justin James (2,061) and Flynn Robinson (2,049).

“Everybody jokes around that I’ve been here for six years, and anyone could score 2,000 in six years,” Maldonado joked after his 100th game scoring in double figures at UW.

Maldonado already is the Cowboys’ career leader in assists with 589 and counting. That ranks second in Mountain West history behind New Mexico’s Kendall Williams (617).

With two steals against the Rebels, Maldonado passed Dembo for second in UW history with 176 career thefts. Sean Dent remains the "Prince of Pilfer" with 249 steals.

With Graham Ike and Noah Reynolds out with injuries and Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman leaving the team, the Pokes will continue to lean on Maldonado over his final seven regular-season games ahead of the conference tournament.

“His legacy isn’t points, it’s not rebounds, it’s not assists,” UW head coach Jeff Linder said. “His legacy is the fact that he’s a guy, when he had the option to do something else when I got the job amidst COVID, he could have went somewhere else. He could have went somewhere else after scoring 20 points last year. You think he couldn’t have got an NIL deal somewhere?

“At the end of the day, he’s a loyal dude.”

Maldonado, along with classmate Hunter Thompson, endured back-to-back 24-loss seasons under Allen Edwards before helping Linder rebuild the team during the pandemic.

The duo was finally rewarded with an NCAA Tournament appearance to cap a 25-win campaign last March.

But just about everything that could go wrong – including Maldonado suffering a concussion early in the season and being taken to the hospital after struggling to breathe after a loss to Boise State last month – has gone wrong for the Pokes this season.

Maldonado is still confident UW will make some noise in Las Vegas before he rides off into the sunset.

“If you put as much work as we do into this game, why wouldn’t you be confident?” Maldonado said. “You know you’re putting in the work, at some point the adversity is going to stop and you’re going to get on the other side of the circle. That’s been my whole career here. That’s what it is.

“I’m just giving that message, if you quit now and you don’t have that spark in you, obviously it’s probably time to stop playing the game.”

The Cowboys (7-16, 2-9) will play Boise State on Saturday at ExtraMile Arena (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“A Cowboy,” Maldonado said when asked what he wanted his legacy at UW to be. “Cowboy tough.”