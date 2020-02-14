Wyoming takes smaller lineup into Border War rematch with surprise Rams

They complement what’s still one of the MW’s most formidable frontcourts led by Nico Carvacho, the league’s all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles. The 6-11 Carvacho is averaging 12.5 points and 10.8 boards on the season, but he’s not the only threat along the front line. David Roddy has emerged as a freshman, averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting better than 47 percent from the field.

Roddy had 19 points and 13 rebounds in 33 minutes in the first meeting with UW, combining with Carvacho for 28 points and 25 boards in a game CSU led by as many as 23 points. And that was with Thompson in the lineup.

“They’ve really come into their own in a sense of balance,” Edwards said. “It doesn’t seem like anybody cares about who scores. And then I think they just play hard on defense. I don’t think they’re great at executing, but they play hard. But they really share the basketball offensively.”

UW will counter with the league’s fourth-leading scorer in Hunter Maldonado (17.0 points per game). Freshman guard Kwane Marble II has given the Cowboys a consistent secondary scoring option, reaching double figures in seven of his last eight games. He’s averaged 13.3 points since entering the starting lineup three games ago.