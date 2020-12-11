Wyoming takes winning streak on the road to Utah Valley

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will look to continue its winning ways away from home this weekend.
The Cowboys play outside of the Arena-Auditorium for just the second time this season Saturday when they head to Oren, Utah, to take on Utah Valley. UW will take a heap of momentum with it after notching a 22-point win over Denver on Wednesday for its third consecutive victory.
The Cowboys haven’t won four in a row since stringing together four consecutive victories from Jan. 20-31, 2018.
This road trip doesn’t have the same name recognition that the first one did for UW, which left Corvallis, Oregon, on Sunday with a win over Pac-12 foe Oregon State. Utah Valley competes in the Western Athletic Conference and is coming off a 10-point loss to Southern Utah, but the Wolverines beat UW last season in Laramie.
This year’s group of Cowboys also has a loss to Texas Southern and a narrow win over Incarnate Word in which it had to rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half as proof that it can’t take anyone lightly.
“At the end of the day, what have we done?” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “For us to think we can just show up, no. Anybody we play, there better be a certain level of fear that we have in that opponent, that healthy fear, knowing that if we don’t come out and we don’t play the right way … we’re not good enough to show up.”
Freshman guard Marcus Williams leads three UW players averaging double figures at 19.6 points per game, which ranks third among freshmen nationally. Williams is coming off a career-high 30 points against Denver. Kenny Foster is averaging 18.3 points while junior guard Hunter Maldonado is scoring 12.6 points a game and leading the Mountain West in assists (6.4 per game).
Jamison Overton leads Utah Valley in scoring at 19.7 points per game. Trey Woodbury is chipping in 18 points per game, and 6-foot-11 center Fardaws Aimaq leads the nation in rebounding with 14.5 per game.
That could be a concern for the Cowboys, who finished minus-9 on the boards against Denver. But UW is holding teams to 42.2% shooting from the field and held Denver to 61 points, matching the fewest it has allowed all season. The Cowboys also forced a season-high 27 turnovers.
“We’re going to prepare our guys every day to get better but knowing that in practice and with each possession, that’s where winning lies,” Linder said. “It’s not showing up to the game and hoping you’re going to win. Hope isn’t a strategy.”
A win Saturday would also help continue UW's momentum toward Mountain West play. Utah Valley is one of just two non-conference tilts UW has left before the conference slate starts later this month.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!