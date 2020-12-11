Wyoming takes winning streak on the road to Utah Valley

LARAMIE -- Wyoming will look to continue its winning ways away from home this weekend.

The Cowboys play outside of the Arena-Auditorium for just the second time this season Saturday when they head to Oren, Utah, to take on Utah Valley. UW will take a heap of momentum with it after notching a 22-point win over Denver on Wednesday for its third consecutive victory.

The Cowboys haven’t won four in a row since stringing together four consecutive victories from Jan. 20-31, 2018.

This road trip doesn’t have the same name recognition that the first one did for UW, which left Corvallis, Oregon, on Sunday with a win over Pac-12 foe Oregon State. Utah Valley competes in the Western Athletic Conference and is coming off a 10-point loss to Southern Utah, but the Wolverines beat UW last season in Laramie.

This year’s group of Cowboys also has a loss to Texas Southern and a narrow win over Incarnate Word in which it had to rally from a double-digit deficit in the second half as proof that it can’t take anyone lightly.