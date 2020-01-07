Wyoming to get ultimate test from unbeaten, 'connected' San Diego State

“He has the ability to score the basketball, but I also think he has an ability to make his teammates better,” Edwards said of Flynn. “When you’re playing with a guy that’s capable of scoring and know that he can score the basketball but is just as willing to pass the basketball, if I’m a teammate, then I want to play with that guy.

“What I’ve seen of him — and I saw a little bit at Washington State — with him in the league right now and how San Diego State is playing, he’s got to be mentioned for player of the year in our conference.”

Flynn has plenty of complementary pieces. Fellow guards Matt Mitchell (11.7 points per game) and Jordan Schakel (10.2) along with 6-foot-10 forward Yanni Wetzell (10.7) are also averaging double figures for an SDSU team that’s third in the MW in both overall field-goal percentage and 3-point field-goal percentage.

SDSU is also tops in the league in turnover margin (plus-4.2). Meanwhile, Wyoming is last in scoring (60.4 points per game) and rebounding margin (minus-6.5) and ranks eighth in turnover margin (minus-1.44).