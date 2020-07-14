Wyoming to open 2020-21 season against Colorado Christian

Schools are including language in their contractual agreements to protect against unforeseeable circumstances should the pandemic wipe out games this coming season. For example, according to Arizona’s game contract with UW, if either team is unable to play the game because of travel restrictions or a delay, cancellation or modification of the 2020-21 season by the Pac-12, Mountain West, NCAA or a “local, state, regional or federal order that would impact the ability of either team to travel (in the case of Wyoming), host (in the case of Arizona) or play the game,” then the teams will make a “good-faith effort” to reschedule.