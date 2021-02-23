Wyoming to play Utah State, UNLV to end the regular season

Other rescheduled games include New Mexico at Colorado State, San Diego State aT UNLV and Fresno State at Boise State. NCAA Tournament hopefuls such at Boise State, SDSU and CSU may have an issue playing some of the teams in the bottom half of the conference standings that could potentially put a crippling loss on their at-large resume.

But for a young team like UW that's not part of the NCAA Tournament conversation, Linder said he's in favor of his team getting as much experience as possible with as many games as possible. Part of that will include the Mountain West tournament, which is still scheduled to begin March 10 in Las Vegas.

"For us, in the situation we're in, luckily it's not too terribly difficult to get to Logan, Utah. And then we get to play a game at home," Linder said. "I'm not worried about COVID or anything like that. For us to have the opportunity to play Utah State, it was really good. And UNLV, each game, they're playing better and better. And they're a team that can beat anybody in the league.

"The more games we can play, the better."

UNLV was supposed to be UW's Mountain West-opening opponent back in December before coronavirus-related issues within the Runnin' Rebels' program nixed that series. Most recently, the Utah State series was postponed for similar issues.

UW enters the SJSU series in eighth place in the Mountain West standings at two games under .500 in conference play, but the Cowboys are coming off a sweep of New Mexico last week -- just their second sweep of the conference season.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

