Wyoming vs Georgia State: How They Scored

DRIVE: 3 plays, 23 yards, 0:47

KEY PLAY: GSU went on fourth-and-1 from its own 38, but the Panthers turned the ball over on downs after Ellington’s shovel pass to Tra Barnett fell incomplete.

Wyoming 17, Georgia State 7

Xazavian Valladay 8 pass from Williams (Rothe kick)

TIME: 0:35

DRIVE: 3 plays, 11 yards, 1:27

KEY PLAY: Wyoming again was set up with prime field position when Alijah Halliburton intercepted Ellington and returned it 23 yards to GSU’s 11 before Williams increased the Cowboys’ lead.

SECOND QUARTER

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming 17, Georgia State 10

Wright 25 FG

TIME: 9:31

DRIVE: 13 plays, 57 yards, 6:04

KEY PLAY: Barnett kept the drive alive for GSU when he ran for 2 yards on fourth-and-1 to Wyoming’s 30.

Wyoming 24, Georgia State 10