Wyoming vs Georgia State: How They Scored

Wyoming 17 7 14 0 — 38
Georgia State 7 3 7 0 — 17
FIRST QUARTER
Georgia State 7, Wyoming 0
Dan Ellington 4 run (Brandon Wright kick)
TIME: 12:59
DRIVE: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:01
KEY PLAY: Ellington found Devin Gentry for a 23-yard completion to get into Wyoming territory before capping the drive four plays later.
Georgia State 7, Wyoming 3
Cooper Rothe 53 FG
TIME: 9:01
DRIVE: 11 plays, 39 yards, 3:58
KEY PLAY: Levi Williams found Dontae Crow over the middle for 15 yards on third-and-10 to keep the drive alive at GSU’s 37-yard line.
Wyoming 10, Georgia State 7
Austin Conway 18 pass from Levi Williams (Rothe kick)
TIME: 2:12
DRIVE: 3 plays, 23 yards, 0:47
KEY PLAY: GSU went on fourth-and-1 from its own 38, but the Panthers turned the ball over on downs after Ellington’s shovel pass to Tra Barnett fell incomplete.
Wyoming 17, Georgia State 7
Xazavian Valladay 8 pass from Williams (Rothe kick)
TIME: 0:35
DRIVE: 3 plays, 11 yards, 1:27
KEY PLAY: Wyoming again was set up with prime field position when Alijah Halliburton intercepted Ellington and returned it 23 yards to GSU’s 11 before Williams increased the Cowboys’ lead.
SECOND QUARTER
You have free articles remaining.
Wyoming 17, Georgia State 10
Wright 25 FG
TIME: 9:31
DRIVE: 13 plays, 57 yards, 6:04
KEY PLAY: Barnett kept the drive alive for GSU when he ran for 2 yards on fourth-and-1 to Wyoming’s 30.
Wyoming 24, Georgia State 10
Ayden Eberhardt 51 yard pass from Williams (Rothe kick)
TIME: 0:32
DRIVE: 6 plays, 60 yards, 1:29
KEY PLAY: Wyoming kept possession when punter Ryan Galovich was roughed on his kick. It gave the Cowboys a fresh set of downs near midfield.
THIRD QUARTER
Wyoming 31, Georgia State 10
Valladay 1 run (Rothe kick)
TIME: 8:12
DRIVE: 5 plays, 86 yards, 2:18
KEY PLAY: Williams found Valladay over the middle for a 63-yard completion to set up Valladay’s score one play later.
Wyoming 31, Georgia State 17
Cornelius McCoy 44 pass from Ellington (Wright kick)
TIME: 7:43
DRIVE: 2 plays, 75 yards, 0:29
KEY PLAY: Ellington got the quick drive started with a 31-yard pass to Roger Carter.
Wyoming 38, Georgia State 17
Williams 6 run (Rothe kick)
TIME: 1:21
DRIVE: 4 plays, 74 yards, 1:41
KEY PLAY: Valladay broke through the line for a 62-yard run on second-and-2 to set up Wyoming’s final score.