Wyoming will again try to get off the Mountain West schneid against UNLV

But the Cowboys continue to have just as much trouble finding the offense to go with a defense that’s fifth in the league in points allowed and holding teams to just 27 percent from the 3-point line the last four games. Wyoming continues to rank last in the league in scoring after mustering just 52 points against SDSU. The Cowboys, who are shooting just 41.3 percent from the field and 31.7 percent from beyond the arce, have scored 65 points or fewer in all but one of their five league games.

Hunter Maldonado continues to lead the Cowboys in scoring and rebounding after going for 18 points and seven rebounds against SDSU. Hunter Thompson (15 points) is coming off his first double-figure game in the last five contests, but Wyoming will need more than that, particularly from Jake Hendricks. The senior guard, who’s averaging 9.2 points, had just three -- all from the free-throw line -- against the Aztecs after stringing together four double-figure games.

True freshmen Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II may be looked to for help.

In a move Wyoming coach Allen Edwards said he made because Foster is one of the Cowboys’ best five players right now, the 6-foot-5 combo guard got his first career start against the Aztecs and notched seven points and five rebounds in his most extensive playing time of the season. Marble logged a season-high 24 minutes and scored six points on 2 of 4 shooting.

