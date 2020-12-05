Wyoming will take a step up in its level of competition at Oregon State

LARAMIE -- It’s taken a circuitous route, but Wyoming has more wins than losses through its first three games of the season.
The Cowboys’ 2-1 record makes for the best start since winning their first four games of the 2017-18 season. But the level of competition is about to increase significantly.
UW will get the stiffest test of its non-conference slate Sunday when the Cowboys travel to Oregon State. The Beavers are the lone high-major opponent on UW’s schedule and have already played a pair of teams their own size, so to speak.
Oregon State has faced two fellow Pac-12 opponents, though only one of them is being counted as a conference game amid the coronavirus pandemic. Scheduling revisions forced the Beavers to open against Cal in a non-conference game, which they won. Oregon State fell to Washington State, 59-55, in its official Pac-12 opener Wednesday with a 72-point blowout of NAIA member Northwest University sandwiched in between.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys on Wednesday had to rally from a late 11-point deficit to escape Incarnate Word in overtime. That came on the heels of UW blowing a 21-point second-half lead to Texas Southern in a 76-74 loss. UW also has a blowout win over Mississippi Valley State on its resume, though the average KenPom rating of the Cowboys’ first three opponents is 308 (out of 357 Division I teams).
Oregon State comes into the weekend No. 114 in KenPom. The Cowboys know they’ll need a more consistent performance to return from their first road trip with a win.
“The last five or six minutes, that’s what winning looks like,” Linder said of UW’s victory over Incarnate Word. “But you can’t do (what we did in the first 35 minutes) in the Mountain West or when you play against top-level teams. We’re not talented enough and we’re not good enough to where we can’t do that for 40 minutes.”
Both of Oregon State’s wins have come at home. UW enters Sunday’s game tops in the Mountain West in scoring at 88.3 points per game while Oregon State isn’t far behind, averaging 80 points a game.
The Beavers’ scoring has been balanced with five players averaging double figures. Senior guard Ethan Thompson leads the way with 13.7 points per game while shooting nearly 42% from 3-point range. Junior forward Warith Alatishe is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds.
Freshman guard Marcus Williams has been the catalyst early on for UW, leading all Mountain West freshmen in scoring (19 points per game). The 6-foot-2 guard also has an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 3-to-1 (18 assist, seven turnovers).
Sunday will also be just the second game in which UW has been at nearly full strength assuming there aren’t any players who can’t make the trip because of coronavirus-related issues. Sophomore guards Kenny Foster and Kwane Marble II returned to the rotation Wednesday after missing the Cowboys’ first two games because of COVID-19 protocols, and Foster debuted with a career-high 21 points on 6 of 8 shooting.
Linder estimated it had been months since all of UW’s players had practiced together before Wednesday’s game. With the Cowboys’ conditioning still a work in progress early in the season, UW plans to continue getting minutes for all of its available players.
Freshman big Graham Ike, who’s working his way back from ACL surgery, is the only one who isn’t.
“The nice thing is we’ve got nine or 10 guys now to where we won’t have to play tired and we have some versatility,” Linder said.
For many of UW’s players, the trip will be the first time they’ve left Laramie since arriving on campus early this summer. It’s something else they’ll have to get acclimated to amid the pandemic.
“It’s going to be interesting,” junior guard Hunter Maldonado said. “Especially with the COVID policies, obviously everything is different now, so it’s probably not going to be a normal road trip like we would usually have.”
The Cowboys also haven’t had much success in Corvallis, Oregon, with a 3-6 all-time record there, including a 21-point loss in their most recent game at Gill Coliseum in 2018. UW will try to change that Sunday.
Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!