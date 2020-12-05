Wyoming will take a step up in its level of competition at Oregon State

Oregon State comes into the weekend No. 114 in KenPom. The Cowboys know they’ll need a more consistent performance to return from their first road trip with a win.

“The last five or six minutes, that’s what winning looks like,” Linder said of UW’s victory over Incarnate Word. “But you can’t do (what we did in the first 35 minutes) in the Mountain West or when you play against top-level teams. We’re not talented enough and we’re not good enough to where we can’t do that for 40 minutes.”

Both of Oregon State’s wins have come at home. UW enters Sunday’s game tops in the Mountain West in scoring at 88.3 points per game while Oregon State isn’t far behind, averaging 80 points a game.

The Beavers’ scoring has been balanced with five players averaging double figures. Senior guard Ethan Thompson leads the way with 13.7 points per game while shooting nearly 42% from 3-point range. Junior forward Warith Alatishe is averaging 12 points and nine rebounds.

Freshman guard Marcus Williams has been the catalyst early on for UW, leading all Mountain West freshmen in scoring (19 points per game). The 6-foot-2 guard also has an assist-to-turnover ratio of nearly 3-to-1 (18 assist, seven turnovers).