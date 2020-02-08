Wyoming yields 97 points in blowout loss at New Mexico

Wyoming's shorthanded rotation was no match for New Mexico on Saturday.

Hunter Maldonado scored 21 points while Kwane Marble II finished with 17 points, but the Cowboys trailed for all but 33 seconds in a 97-68 loss to UNM at The Pit in Albuquerque. It's the most points allowed by UW since a 119-114 loss to UNM on Feb. 20, 2018.

T.J. Taylor added 10 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys. Corey Manigault led three 20-point Lobos with 28 points and nine rebounds while Zane Martin and Vance Jackson added 23 and 20 points, respectively, for UNM, which swept the season series after also winning the teams' first meeting on Dec. 7 in Laramie.

UW trailed 40-29 at the half but used an 8-0 spurt to trim the Lobos' lead to 48-41 with 15:47 left. But UNM, which shot 50.7 percent from the field and sank 12 3s, responded with a 26-9 run to take control for good.