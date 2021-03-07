Wyoming's balance too much for UNLV as Cowboys ensure themselves of a winning season

LARAMIE -- Wyoming’s men’s basketball team ended the regular season on a high note late Saturday night.
Now it’s time to see if the Cowboys can carry that momentum to a repeat of their magic in Las Vegas a season ago.
UW used a mixture of inside and outside scoring to knock off UNLV, 80-69, at the Arena-Auditorium in both teams’ regular-season finale. Graham Ike led four Cowboys in double figures with 17 points. Drake Jeffries added 14 points off the bench while Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson chipped in 12 apiece for UW, which bounced back from a poor second-half shooting performance in its loss to Utah State two days earlier to ensure itself of its first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign.
Winning is hard,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “And with the team that we have, being one of the youngest teams in the country, for us right now to at least ensure a winning record, that’s a step in the right direction. Do we want to be better? No question. But you’ve got to take the small victories along the way, and I thought tonight was definitely a step in the right direction.”
The Cowboys, who led by as many as 21 in the second half, shot 55.1% from the field -- a season-high against a conference opponent -- and knocked down 10 of its 20 3-pointers. UNLV shot 54% from the field and outscored the Cowboys 40-28 in the paint, but UW didn’t give the Runnin’ Rebels much space to operate on the perimeter.
Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 17 points, and Edoardo Del Cadia had 13 points. But just nine of the Runnin’ Rebels’ points came from 3-point range as UW held UNLV to 3 of 13 shooting from beyond the arc in its most lopsided home conference win of the season.
“We really focused and worked on defense, but on offense, I think we really worked the ball,” Jeffries said. “I think we got the best looks we could have. Everything we did, we did with a purpose, and obviously we got the outcome we wanted.”
The Runnin’ Rebels were two games ahead of UW in the win column heading into Saturday’s game, so the outcome didn’t impact seeding for next week’s Mountain West Tournament. But the Cowboys, who will be the No. 8 seed, will look to keep the momentum going in Las Vegas when they open tournament play against No. 9 San Jose State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.
It’s a three-seed improvement for the Cowboys, who finished at the bottom of the league standings last year as they slogged through a 9-24 campaign. UW then became the first 11 seed in tournament history to advance to the semifinals.
“I feel like this is a great confidence boost for us going into the tournament,” Ike said. “This win right here, we’ve just got to keep compounding on the last one. We’ve just got to keep winning the possessions, keep winning the day and keep winning the reps.”
The Cowboys started fast Saturday and rarely let up. UW led by as many as 12 in the opening 20 minutes and held a 43-34 advantage at the break, leaning on a strong inside-out combination to do so.
Jeffries, who’s averaging 11 points over his last five games, knocked down three of his four 3-pointers in the opening 20 minutes, accounting for half of the Cowboys’ buckets from deep in the first half. Meanwhile, Ike bounced back from a rough outing Thursday to take care of the paint.
After being limited to just two points on 1 of 6 shooting in his matchup with Utah State’s all-conference big, Neemias Queta, the Cowboys’ freshman center won the majority of his one-on-one matchups in the post on the offensive end, routinely finishing around the rim with both hands. Ike made six of his first eight shots en route to 13 first-half points and finished 8 of 10 shooting in 19 minutes.
“Graham has a lot of pride,and that’s what’s going to make him a special player,” Linder said. “He wants to be great, and he’s starting to realize what it takes. And sometimes you have no idea what it takes until you run into a guy like Queta.
“(Ike) has got the talent to where, down the road, man, as I’ve been telling you guys from Day 1, he’s one of those guys where you can throw the ball inside and good things are going to happen. There are not many guys like that in college basketball.”