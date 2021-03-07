Wyoming's balance too much for UNLV as Cowboys ensure themselves of a winning season

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV with 17 points, and Edoardo Del Cadia had 13 points. But just nine of the Runnin’ Rebels’ points came from 3-point range as UW held UNLV to 3 of 13 shooting from beyond the arc in its most lopsided home conference win of the season.

“We really focused and worked on defense, but on offense, I think we really worked the ball,” Jeffries said. “I think we got the best looks we could have. Everything we did, we did with a purpose, and obviously we got the outcome we wanted.”

The Runnin’ Rebels were two games ahead of UW in the win column heading into Saturday’s game, so the outcome didn’t impact seeding for next week’s Mountain West Tournament. But the Cowboys, who will be the No. 8 seed, will look to keep the momentum going in Las Vegas when they open tournament play against No. 9 San Jose State on Wednesday at the Thomas & Mack Center.

It’s a three-seed improvement for the Cowboys, who finished at the bottom of the league standings last year as they slogged through a 9-24 campaign. UW then became the first 11 seed in tournament history to advance to the semifinals.