Wyoming's basketball game against Duquesne postponed until 2021-22 season
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball has lost another game off this season's schedule.

The Cowboys' non-conference game against Duquesne has been postponed until the 2021-22 season. The teams were scheduled to play at the Arena-Auditorium on Dec. 5 as part of the inaugural Mountain West-Atlantic 10 Challenge, but the conferences announced Monday they've agreed to wait a year to play the event.

The postponement comes as a result of the altered starting date for the upcoming college basketball season. The NCAA announced last week the start of the season will be postponed until Nov. 25, which has forced teams to reschedule or cancel any games on their schedule before then.

For UW, those include Colorado Christian -- which the Cowboys were originally scheduled to open the season against on Nov. 10 -- and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 13). UW had already lost its Nov. 20 game at Arizona after the Pac-12 postponed all sports competitions for the rest of the calendar year.

Non-conference games remaining on UW's schedule are Jackson State (Dec. 1), Utah Valley State (Dec. 12) and Cal State Fullerton. The Cowboys are also scheduled to play in the Wyoming Basketball Classic from Nov. 27-30.

UW could add up to three more non-conference games to its schedule. It's unclear whether or not the Cowboys will move any of their games scheduled prior to Nov. 25 to later in the season.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

