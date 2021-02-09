Wyoming's basketball series at Utah State postponed

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball series at Utah State has been postponed because of health and safety concerns, according to a release from the Mountain West. The two-game series was originally scheduled to begin Wednesday.

It's the latest series to be postponed involving Mountain West teams amid the coronavirus pandemic, though the conference did not specify in its release which team is dealing with COVID issues. The Cowboys' series against UNLV, originally scheduled to be played Dec. 20-22, was also postponed because of coronavirus-related issues within the Runnin' Rebels' program.

Makeup dates for both series have yet to be announced.

UW's next series is scheduled to begin Feb. 17 at New Mexico, which has been forced to play its home games in various cities outside of the state with local public health orders preventing the Lobos from playing in New Mexico. The Lobos have also contemplated shutting down the rest of their season, according to the Albuquerque Journal, though UNM's series at Colorado State this week is still on as of Tuesday morning.

The Cowboys, who have lost four straight games, are coming off a pair of losses to CSU.

This story will be updated.

