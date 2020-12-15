 Skip to main content
Wyoming's conference-opening hoops series against UNLV postponed
top story
UW MEN'S BASKETBALL

Wyoming's conference-opening hoops series against UNLV postponed

UW basketball court

Wyoming's basketball players warm up before the Cowboys' game against Incarnate Word on Dec. 2 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Courtesy, University of Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE -- Wyoming was scheduled to open the Mountain West portion of its men's basketball schedule against UNLV this weekend, but the teams' two-game series has been postponed.

The Mountain West announced Tuesday that COVID-19 cases within UNLV's program forced the postponement. The rescheduled dates will be announced once they're finalized by the league and the two schools.

The teams were supposed to play Sunday before turning around and playing again Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium as part of the Mountain West's revised scheduling format. The league went from 18 to 20 conference games this season to give each team five home series and five road series in order to cut down on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All series are scheduled to be played in a three-day span with a day between each game. Unlike football, though, there's flexibility to reschedule basketball games in the event of a postponement since the league schedule will be played out over 11 weeks.

UW (5-1) doesn't have any games scheduled after Christmas until a series at Fresno State beginning Jan. 2. The Cowboys, who have won four straight games, are slated to play their final non-conference game Thursday at home against Omaha.

Follow UW athletics beat writer Davis Potter on Twitter at @DavisEPotter.

College Sports Reporter

Davis Potter is the University of Wyoming athletics reporter. An Alabama native and 2011 Auburn University graduate, Potter joined the Star-Tribune in 2018 after five years covering Ole Miss and the Southeastern Conference. He lives in Laramie.

