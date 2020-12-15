Wyoming's conference-opening hoops series against UNLV postponed

LARAMIE -- Wyoming was scheduled to open the Mountain West portion of its men's basketball schedule against UNLV this weekend, but the teams' two-game series has been postponed.

The Mountain West announced Tuesday that COVID-19 cases within UNLV's program forced the postponement. The rescheduled dates will be announced once they're finalized by the league and the two schools.

The teams were supposed to play Sunday before turning around and playing again Tuesday at the Arena-Auditorium as part of the Mountain West's revised scheduling format. The league went from 18 to 20 conference games this season to give each team five home series and five road series in order to cut down on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.