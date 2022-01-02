Wyoming's game at Nevada postponed due to COVID-19 issues for Cowboys

LARAMIE – The Wyoming men’s and women’s basketball programs have hit the pause button at the same time due to COVID-19 issues.

UW announced Sunday night that the Cowboys’ road game Tuesday at Nevada has been postponed due to coronavirus issues within Jeff Linder’s program.

The Cowgirls’ home game against Boise State scheduled for Monday had already been postponed Saturday due to coronavirus issues within Gerald Mattinson’s program.

The Cowboys (11-2) had their Mountain West opener against Boise State postponed just before tip-off Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium due to the Broncos’ COVID-19 issues.

The Cowgirls (5-6, 1-1 MW) were shorthanded during Friday’s 66-60 loss at UNLV before the conference home opener was postponed.

Tickets for the men's and women's Boise State games will be honored if the games are rescheduled. Fans can also exchange their Boise State tickets for another conference home game or get a refund through the UW ticket office.

Any MW games that cannot be rescheduled will be declared no contests.

The Cowboys’ next scheduled game is Saturday at Fresno State. The Cowgirls are scheduled to play on Thursday at San Jose State.

