Wyoming's Graham Ike shows 'different presence' in season debut

Linder said earlier in the week there was a chance Ike could get some minutes in the Nevada series. Less than 8 minutes into Friday’s opener, Ike checked in for the first time, giving the Cowboys’ frontcourt a much-needed boost.

Stretch forward Hunter Thompson is the one real semblance of a big UW (9-5, 3-4 Mountain West) has been playing with over the last few weeks, though physicality isn’t necessarily Thompson’s strong suit. Fellow forward Eoin Nelson, who hasn’t played in any of the Cowboys’ seven Mountain West games, is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a lower left leg injury.

The lack of bodies along the frontline has forced the Cowboys to play freshman wing Jeremiah Oden as a de facto center at times, particularly when Thompson gets in foul trouble. But UW didn’t have to do that against Nevada (10-6, 5-4) with the availability of Ike, who showed glimpses of his potential. He also showed the rust of someone who hadn’t played a competitive basketball game in more than a year.