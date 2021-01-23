Wyoming's Graham Ike shows 'different presence' in season debut

LARAMIE -- For the first time in a while, Wyoming men’s basketball team played with some real girth even if it only lasted a few minutes.
Friday night marked the collegiate debut of freshman center Graham Ike, who gave the Cowboys an infusion of size and bulk in their series opener against Nevada. The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder played just nine minutes in UW’s 71-64 win, but it was enough of a sample size for coaches, players and fans to see how much of a presence Ike is down low.
“It was great,” sophomore guard Kwane Marble II said. “His ginormous wingspan covered up a lot of ground. He had a lot of Nevada’s players second-guessing whether they should attack the basket or not. His presence was big (Friday).”
Ike, a native of Aurora, Colorado, was one of seven players UW first-year coach Jeff Linder signed in his first recruiting class once he got the job back in March. Linder initially expected him to redshirt this season after Ike tore his ACL during his senior season at Overland High School, but Ike made enough progress with his recovery in the offseason that playing at some point this season became a possibility.
Linder said earlier in the week there was a chance Ike could get some minutes in the Nevada series. Less than 8 minutes into Friday’s opener, Ike checked in for the first time, giving the Cowboys’ frontcourt a much-needed boost.
Stretch forward Hunter Thompson is the one real semblance of a big UW (9-5, 3-4 Mountain West) has been playing with over the last few weeks, though physicality isn’t necessarily Thompson’s strong suit. Fellow forward Eoin Nelson, who hasn’t played in any of the Cowboys’ seven Mountain West games, is out indefinitely as he continues to nurse a lower left leg injury.
The lack of bodies along the frontline has forced the Cowboys to play freshman wing Jeremiah Oden as a de facto center at times, particularly when Thompson gets in foul trouble. But UW didn’t have to do that against Nevada (10-6, 5-4) with the availability of Ike, who showed glimpses of his potential. He also showed the rust of someone who hadn’t played a competitive basketball game in more than a year.
“I told you he was not going to be Kareem (Adbul-Jabbar),” Linder said. “He was more probably Willis Reed tonight coming down the tunnel. I mean, he has not played a game in 14 months. He gets thrown into the mix in a high-level division one game against good players. And, for him, I knew it was not going to be perfect, but he just provides a presence. He is so physical, and he just is a guy that kind of brings everybody together.”
UW worked the ball inside to Ike on its first offensive possession with him on the floor. Ike tried to pass out of the post, but the ball was stolen by Tre Coleman. Ike committed a foul on the other end but then rebounded Coleman’s miss, something a UW team with the third-worst rebounding margin in the Mountain West could use more of.
UW got the ball back inside to Ike on its next trip down the court. Ike again passed out of it and found teammate Xavier DuSell, who knocked down one of his four 3-pointers. Ike finished with three rebounds, an assist and four turnovers before fouling out late in the second half.
It will take some time for Ike to get acclimated to the college game, but he’s a different player that gives the smaller Cowboys some different options.
“You can just see him when he’s going up to the rim, he’s 6-foot-9 with about a 7-6 wingspan. It’s just a different presence,” Linder said. “Then on the defensive boards, he’s not going to get pushed underneath, so he provides a good balance. Hopefully in time, as he gets more acclimated and doesn’t just bow out in (nine) minutes, we could also have the ability to play him and Thompson together.”
