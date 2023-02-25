FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Jeff Linder’s heart was broken into pieces on Friday night.

Wyoming’s head coach had a lump in his throat and tears in his eyes during his postgame interview session on the floor of Moby Arena.

The raw emotions had little to do with the Cowboys’ 84-71 loss to bitter rival Colorado State.

A chunk of Linder’s aching heart was with his father, Bruce, who is in the hospital fighting for his life.

“I’ve been blessed. I was blessed with two unbelievable parents that supported me with everything that I did and my dreams," Linder said. “It's only fitting that I be there for them when they need me the most. They have been there for me through everything."

Linder, who missed UW’s loss to Utah State on Tuesday to be with his dad, said Bruce was able to breath without a ventilator on Saturday and is making progress.

“He’s got a long road but he’s fighting,” Linder said. “That’s all I ask from my guys, that’s all I ask from him, and I’ll go down and see him (Saturday). It has been tough, but I told him this morning, hey, I’m coaching tonight, and that’s what he wanted me to do.”

Another piece of Linder’s heart was in the visiting locker room where Hunter Maldonado and Hunter Thompson were recovering from a mentally and physically exhausting Border War.

The super seniors have stuck with the program through thick and thin and Linder is begging anyone out there that bleeds brown and gold to show up to support the duo during their final home game against Nevada on Monday night at the Arena-Auditorium.

When asked about Maldonado and Thompson preparing for one final game together, Linder spoke from the heart.

“I really hope and pray that the fans of Wyoming, the alumni of Wyoming, the people of Laramie, the state of Wyoming can really come out and show their support for those two because what you see with those two guys is a dying breed, it’s dinosaurs,” Linder said. “This day and age, in this world, in the climate of college basketball, the word that describes those two doesn’t exist anymore and that’s loyalty.

“Those two guys have been here for six years, they stuck through hard times, the good times, the expectations of this year, but they never wavered in terms of what their every day was. Thar’s why they’re going to be successful in whatever they do in life because it doesn’t manner what the circumstances are, their response is always going to be positive.”

Maldonado finished with 23 points, six rebounds, five assists and a collection of new bruises against the Rams. Thompson, who has been in a shooting slump, quieted the crowd of 8,083 temporarily with four 3-pointers for 12 points.

The classmates have played through injuries, illnesses and a pandemic. They experienced the lows of back-to-back 24-loss seasons and the firing of Allen Edwards and the high of last season’s 25-9 finish and NCAA Tournament berth.

Both Maldonado and Thompson returned for one more ride together believing this would be a special season for the Pokes.

But preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike never played due to a foot injury; leading scorer Noah Reynolds was sidelined by concussions; and touted transfers Ethan Anderson, Max Agbonkpolo and Jake Kyman took their ball and went back home to Los Angeles.

“Nobody wants to do hard anymore. Guys want to do what’s easy. If they don’t play it’s somebody else’s fault, it’s the coach’s fault, whatever, somebody else’s fault,” Linder said. “At the end of the day, Maldo could have had a lot of excuses. Thompson gets the brunt of it from all the people in Wyoming that wanted him to be something that he wasn’t. But you know what he was? He’s a great f****** human being, a guy I would let marry my daughter, and he’s a guy that stayed loyal when there was a lot of people behind the scenes people don’t see on social media and all the stuff he has to hear behind the scenes, and that guy, you know what, he never wavered from his loyalty to the University of Wyoming.

“Hunter Maldonado could have went and grabbed a bag of NIL money last year after he averaged 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds). He could have went and got $100,000 from who knows how many places in the country. But you know what, he knew what’s a lot more important than just grabbing money and the B.S. of college basketball is a legacy. He left a legacy at the University of Wyoming; Hunter Thompson left a legacy at the University of Wyoming. And I hope the people of the state of Wyoming, the University of Wyoming, the fans, come out and honor, as I said you’re not going to be honoring guys like this very much anymore. The word loyalty doesn’t exist anymore in college basketball."

Despite all of the adversity the 2022-23 Pokes have faced, it’s clear Linder is coaching his heart out for Maldonado and Thompson, who will be honored before the Cowboys (8-20, 3-13) play the Wolf Pack (22-7, 12-4) at 7 p.m. Monday.

UW will wrap up the regular season next Saturday at No. 22 San Diego State before trying to make one final run with the super seniors as the No. 11 seed at the MW Tournament in Las Vegas.

