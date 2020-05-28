Wyoming's Jeff Linder supports Mountain West's future move to 20-game league slate

SDSU, the last Division I team to suffer a loss this past season, and Utah State would’ve been the only MW teams to play in this year’s NCAA Tournament, which was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite winning 23 regular-season games, including non-conference wins over SEC contenders LSU and Florida, Utah State's triple-digit strength of schedule still had the Aggies squarely on the bubble before they upset SDSU in the MW tournament championship game to earn the league’s automatic bid.

The only league games SDSU and Utah State played against top-75 NET teams this season were against each other. Seven MW teams finished outside of the top 100 of the NET rankings, which are used by the NCAA’s selection committee to evaluate teams’ bodies of work for at-large bids. Three of them, including UW, finished outside the top 200.

The MW has never sent more than five teams to the NCAA Tournament in a season. The league hasn’t produced more than one at-large team since 2015.