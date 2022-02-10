Wyoming's latest win improves the 'Cardiac Cowboys' to 6-0 in two-point games

LARAMIE – The “Cardiac Cowboys” moniker makes sense from the perspective of a fan base that was starving for something to cheer about and is now on the edge of its seat during every game.

The best word to describe the 2021-22 Wyoming basketball team?

Calm.

Not so much at the start of Tuesday’s game when head coach Jeff Linder was slapped with two technical fouls and being held back from going after the men in stripes, but the Pokes have shown remarkable poise in the closing moments all season.

UW improved to 6-0 in games decided by two points with the 78-76 overtime victory over Utah State at the Arena-Auditorium.

That’s not a typo.

The trend started with the 71-69 victory over Northern Iowa on Dec. 23 in Honolulu. The Panthers are 10-2 since the matchup at the Diamond Head Classic and currently in first place in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 10-1 record.

Following a three-week pause due to COVID-19 issues around the conference, the Cowboys opened Mountain West play with a 71-69 victory over the Aggies in Logan.

The difference between Utah State getting into the NCAA Tournament or being left out on Selection Sunday may be the razor-thin margin in getting swept by Linder and Co.

The Pokes also escaped with two-point wins over New Mexico (93-91), Air Force (63-61) and Fresno State (61-59) while climbing to the top of the standings.

Two of UW’s losses, to Stanford (66-63) and Boise State (65-62), were also one-possession games the Cowboys had a chance to tie at the end of regulation with 3-pointers that didn’t go down.

“You wish you would be Gonzaga every now and then and be up 30 with about four minutes left and take the sigh of relief. That’s not the Mountain West,” Linder said. “From top to bottom, there’s not a lot of difference between teams, and we know that and we know that our preparation, our mentality, has to be our separator.”

The Cowboys (20-3 overall, 9-1 MW) moved up to No. 28 in the NET rankings after the Utah State thriller and will likely crack The Associated Press poll for the first time in seven years with a win Saturday at San Jose State.

Not too shabby for a team picked to finish in a tie with New Mexico for eighth in the preseason MW poll.

“It shows just the hard work everyone in the entire program has made and the sacrifices the guys have made,” Linder said. “My coaching staff, my support staff, we’ve got everybody rolling in the same direction.”

The DeWeese piece

Linder getting ejected wasn’t the only issue the Pokes were dealing with in the first five minutes against the Aggies.

One of the team’s MW player of the year candidates (Hunter Maldonado) was in the training room getting a sprained ankle looked at and the other (Graham Ike) was headed to the bench with two fouls.

Ken DeWeese, who took over the head coaching duties, wanted the team to use Linder’s emotional exit as motivation.

The Dome of Doom was a din of hostility during the emotional sequence that culminated with Linder getting the hook.

“I don’t think we wanted to settle things down. I think we might have been too settled down to start that game,” DeWeese said. “I know things were a little funky with Graham getting those two fouls and Maldo being out, but we felt like maybe we were just a little bit flat for whatever reason.

“What happened (to Linder) happened. I think that gave us a little bit of fire.”

UW rallied from a 10-point deficit in the second half to win its fifth consecutive game. DeWeese is now 2-0 filling in for Linder, who was also tossed from a win over New Mexico last season.

“They’re so resilient and they’re so tough and they play for each other,” DeWeese said of the tight-knit group of players after the team’s third overtime win of the season. “For them to go into that huddle when coach Linder got ejected like, ‘We’re going to go get it done.’

“It wasn’t pretty, but it’s what we’ve done all year.”

All-league logjam

Picking the all-conference first team in the MW this season is going to be a challenge for the coaches and media.

Maldonado has been the MW player of the week three times. The 6-foot-7 senior leads the conference in assists (6.4 apg) and is third in scoring (19.5 ppg).

Ike is second in scoring (20.4 ppg) and third in rebounding (9.0 rpg). The 6-9 sophomore forward is averaging 13.1 points in the second half of MW games.

Colorado State’s David Roddy (19.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg), a first-team selection last season, is even better this season. Fresno State 7-footer Orlando Robinson (18.7 ppg, 8.3 rpg) has developed into an intriguing NBA prospect.

UNLV’s Bryce Hamilton is averaging a MW-best 21.3 points and poured in 45 points during a victory at Colorado State. Utah State’s Justin Bean is averaging a MW-best 10.0 rebounds and is sixth on scoring (18.5 ppg).

Boise State’s Abu Kigab and Marcus Shaver lead the Broncos’ balanced lineup. San Diego State’s Matt Bradley was an all-Pac-12 player before transferring and Nathan Mensah might be the MW’s best defensive player.

Air Force’s A.J. Walker (third team), CSU’s Isaiah Stevens (second team) and Nevada’s Grant Sherfield (first team) and Desmond Cambridge (second team) are among the players honored last season that may get overshadowed to some degree with more stars in the MW galaxy.

If the Cowboys continue on the road to a regular-season title, you can go ahead and pencil Linder in for MW coach of the year.

Notable

UW has eclipsed the 20-win mark for the 24th time in program history and ninth time as a member of the MW. …

The 9-1 conference record is the program’s best start since the formation of the MW. Steve McClain’s 2001-02 team was 8-1 and finished 11-3 in MW regular-season games before receiving an at-large invitation to the NCAA Tournament. …

The Cowboys are now 5-0 in overtime gamed during the Linder era, outscoring teams 64-31 in extra time during the streak.

Quotable

“Ike just took over the game in the second half, it felt like,” Bean told the Logan (Utah) Herald Journal after Ike scored 28 points and made the game-winning basket for the second time this season against Utah State. “We had a solid game plan. Everyone was on the same page. Again, (Ike) is a tough match-up, a really physical guy. He will just go right at you and has a mid-range game.”

