LAS VEGAS – Jeff Linder will be at a hospital in the Denver area and not on the bench with the Pokes here on Wednesday.

Wyoming’s third-year head coach will miss the team’s game against New Mexico in the opening round of the Mountain West Tournament to be with his ill father.

The 11th-seeded Cowboys (9-21) play the No. 6 Lobos (21-10) at 5 p.m. on the MW Network at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Assistant Sundance Wicks, who has the scout for New Mexico, will be the acting coach in place of Linder.

The Pokes lost 76-75 to the Lobos in Laramie and earned a split in the regular season with a 70-56 victory on Feb. 14 at the Pit.

The UW-New Mexico winner will advance to play No. 3 Utah State in the quarterfinal round Thursday. Linder also missed the team's Feb. 21 loss to the Aggies to be with his dad at the hospital.