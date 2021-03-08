Wyoming's Marcus Williams named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by league media and coaches

LARAMIE — Wyoming’s men’s basketball team has already assured itself of a winning season heading into the postseason thanks in part to the contributions of its freshman class.

Marcus Williams has been the headliner.

Williams leads the Cowboys in scoring and has been among the Mountain West leaders in assists all season. His strong debut season has been recognized by select media members who cover the conference and the league's coaches.

On Monday, Williams was the near-unanimous pick as Mountain West Freshman of the Year by league media. The Cowboys’ point guard received 10 of the possible 11 votes (Utah State’s Rollie Worster got the other), becoming the fourth player in program history to earn that specific conference honor.

He also got the coaches' vote as rookie of the year, becoming the first UW freshman to win the award since Afam Muojeke in 2009. Jay Straight was named Freshman of the Year in 2002, and LaDrell Whitehead claimed the honor in 1995 when the Cowboys were a member of the Western Athletic Conference.

“I was shocked,” Williams told the Star-Tribune. “I’m grateful. I didn’t think I’d be in this situation coming in here. It’s been a long process, and I’m just thankful to be here and receive that award.”