Wyoming's Marcus Williams named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by league media

Queta was the media's pick as Mountain West Player of the Year. The Aggies' 7-footer, who was also voted Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season, is the first player in league history to average at least 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 assists for a season.

CSU's Niko Medved was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Rams to a 17-5 record, including a 14-4 mark in conference play. Sherfield, a transfer from Wichita State, was the unanimous choice as Newcomer of the Year after leading the league in scoring in conference games (18.2 points per game).

Williams, who was initially recruited by UW coach Jeff Linder to Northern Colorado before Linder took the UW job a year ago, has been a key cog in the Cowboys' turnaround since Day 1, helping lead UW to a 13-10 record and an eighth-place finish in the Mountain West's regular-season standings -- one spot better than the preseason prognostications. Regardless of what happens in the Mountain West Tournament this week, UW, which combined to win 17 games the last two seasons, has locked up its first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign.