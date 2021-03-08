Wyoming's Marcus Williams named Mountain West Freshman of the Year by league media

LARAMIE -- Wyoming's men's basketball team has already assured itself of a winning season heading into the postseason thanks in part to the contributions of its freshman class.
Marcus Williams has been the headliner.
Williams leads the Cowboys in scoring and has been among the Mountain West leaders in assists all season. On Monday, his strong debut season was recognized by select media members who cover the conference.
Williams was the near-unanimous pick as Mountain West Freshman of the Year by league media. The Cowboys' point guard received 10 of the possible 11 votes (Utah State's Rollie Worster got the other).
He was also a third-team all-conference selection in the media poll, which consisted of ballots from all 11 league markets. The voting was done independently of Mountain West oversight.
UW junior guard Hunter Maldonado, who's averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists, got 12 points from voters to earn honorable mention honors.
Joining Williams on the third team are New Mexico's Makuach Maluach, Nevada's Desmond Cambridge, Air Force's A.J. Walker and Boise State's Abu Kigab. Utah State's Neemias Queta, Colorado State's David Roddy, Nevada's Grant Sherfield, San Diego State's Matt Mitchell and Boise State's Derrick Alston Jr. were first-team selections. CSU's Isaiah Stevens, SDSU's Jordan Schakel, UNLV's Bryce Hamilton, Fresno State's Orlando Robinson and Utah State's Justin Bean were voted to the second team.
Queta was the media's pick as Mountain West Player of the Year. The Aggies' 7-footer, who was also voted Defensive Player of the Year for the third straight season, is the first player in league history to average at least 14.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.5 assists for a season.
CSU's Niko Medved was voted Coach of the Year after leading the Rams to a 17-5 record, including a 14-4 mark in conference play. Sherfield, a transfer from Wichita State, was the unanimous choice as Newcomer of the Year after leading the league in scoring in conference games (18.2 points per game).
Williams, who was initially recruited by UW coach Jeff Linder to Northern Colorado before Linder took the UW job a year ago, has been a key cog in the Cowboys' turnaround since Day 1, helping lead UW to a 13-10 record and an eighth-place finish in the Mountain West's regular-season standings -- one spot better than the preseason prognostications. Regardless of what happens in the Mountain West Tournament this week, UW, which combined to win 17 games the last two seasons, has locked up its first winning season since the 2017-18 campaign.
The Dickinson, Texas, native has started all but one of those games and is logging the second-most minutes of anyone on the Cowboys' roster (31.1 per game). Williams' 14.9 points per game rank eighth among Division I freshman, and his 4.0 assists per game are fourth-most in the Mountain West.
Williams, who's averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 assists in conference games, has scored at least 20 points in six games this season, including 28 points against Nevada on Jan. 24 -- the most he's scored against a league opponent. He poured in a career-high 30 points against Denver on Dec. 9.
Fresh off an 80-69 win over UNLV in their regular-season finale, Williams and the rest of the Cowboys are slated to open the conference tournament Wednesday against San Jose State at the Thomas & Mack in Las Vegas.
