Wyoming's Marcus Williams named Mountain West Player of the Week

LARAMIE -- Wyoming freshman guard Marcus Williams was named Mountain West Men's Basketball Player of the Week by the conference Monday after helping the Cowboys earn their first sweep of the league season.

Williams averaged 20.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds in UW's wins over Nevada. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder had 13 points, five boards and five assists in a 71-64 win in Friday's series opener before pouring in 28 points Sunday, the most for any UW player against a Mountain West opponent this season.

He scored 20 of those points in the second half of UW's 93-88 win and finished two points off his career-high. Williams, UW's leading scorer at 16.9 points per game, shot 45.4% from the floor and 85.7% from the free-throw line in the series.

Williams is the second UW player (Kenny Foster) to earn the weekly conference honor this season. Williams and the rest of the Cowboys will return to action at San Diego State on Thursday.

