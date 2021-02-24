Wyoming's men's and women's basketball games canceled this week

LARAMIE -- Turns out there won't be any basketball played inside the Arena-Auditorium this week.

All of Wyoming's games scheduled for this week have been canceled because of coronavirus-related issues outside of their control. UW's women's home game against CSU Pueblo, which was supposed to be played Wednesday night, was called off because of a positive test within CSU Pueblo's program.

Meanwhile, the Mountain West announced Wednesday that UW's men's two-game home series against San Jose State was canceled after multiple positive COVID tests surfaced within the Spartans' program. That series, which was slated to start Thursday, won't be made up. The games have been declared no contests.

The cancellations are just the latest adjustments to the schedules for both of UW's teams.

The Cowboys have had three conference series postponed or canceled because of COVID issues within another team's program, including two in the last three weeks. Series against UNLV and Utah State were the first to be postponed. Now UW will play each of those teams once next week as part of the games the conference has rescheduled around the league.