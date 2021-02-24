Wyoming's men's and women's basketball games canceled this week

LARAMIE -- Turns out there won't be any basketball played inside the Arena-Auditorium this week.
All of Wyoming's games scheduled for this week have been canceled because of coronavirus-related issues outside of their control. UW's women's home game against CSU Pueblo, which was supposed to be played Wednesday night, was called off because of a positive test within CSU Pueblo's program.
Meanwhile, the Mountain West announced Wednesday that UW's men's two-game home series against San Jose State was canceled after multiple positive COVID tests surfaced within the Spartans' program. That series, which was slated to start Thursday, won't be made up. The games have been declared no contests.
The cancellations are just the latest adjustments to the schedules for both of UW's teams.
The Cowboys have had three conference series postponed or canceled because of COVID issues within another team's program, including two in the last three weeks. Series against UNLV and Utah State were the first to be postponed. Now UW will play each of those teams once next week as part of the games the conference has rescheduled around the league.
UW's next game is scheduled for March 4 at Utah State before the Cowboys close out the regular season March 6 at home against UNLV. Assuming the game against the Aggies is played, UW, which swept New Mexico last week, will go 13 days between games.
The wait for the Cowgirls has been much longer. UW's women's team hasn't played since finishing off a sweep of Utah State on Feb. 13. The Cowgirls' series against New Mexico last week was postponed because of COVID issues and wasn't rescheduled as part of the Mountain West's updated schedule.
UW added CSU Pueblo to its schedule earlier this week before that game was canceled. For the time being, it leaves the Cowgirls without a game on their schedule before the Mountain West Tournament starts March 7, though UW coach Gerald Mattinson said he may try to find another non-conference game for his team before then.
