Wyoming's newcomers impress in opening rout

With Kwane Marble II and Kenny Foster unavailable because coronavirus-related issues, three of them -- Williams, Oden and junior college transfer Drake Jeffries -- were in the starting lineup. Five of UW's seven available newcomers played at least 11 minutes, and the group combined to score 64% of the Cowboys' points.

Even sophomore forward Eoin Nelson, another junior college signee, made the most of his brief minutes, scoring nine points and grabbing three rebounds in 8:52 on the floor. But it was Williams and Jeffries who had the most impressive UW debuts.

Whether it was isolation or working off ball screens, Williams proved to be a nightmare for MVSU's defenders to stay in front of as the 6-foot-2 guard routinely got into the lane for a shot near the rim or a pass when the defense collapsed. He finished with 20 points on 8 of 12 shooting and dished out seven other assists. Equally as impressive was the true freshman's ball security as evidenced by just two turnovers in more than 33 minutes.

"I told (Williams) before the game not to let the nerves get to him, but I think he did a really good job composing himself and having a really good opening debut for us," Thompson said. "And that is something we expect from him. We know he’s a freshman He going to go through up and downs. ... I think this was a really big confidence booster for him."