Wyoming's rally falls short in another tight Border War loss

“We really fought there in the end,” Jeffries said. “The collective grit and toughness we had during that time (late in the second half) was just unreal considering the fact we harp on defense every day. Being able to come together and get stops for that long of a time, it meant a lot.”

CSU, which got an 15-point, 11-rebound double-double from David Roddy and 14 points from Isaiah Stevens, led by as many as 18 in the first half, shooting 63% from the floor at one point in the opening 20 minutes. The Cowboys, on the other hand, finished with just nine field goals in the first half and misfired on 11 of their first 14 3-point attempts.

But the Cowboys kept CSU from blowing it completely open early by stringing together some stops in the waning minutes. CSU made just one of its final five shots, and UW ended the half on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to 39-29 at the half.

UW continued to chip away by stringing stops together but couldn’t muster enough offense to catch all the way up in its fourth straight loss. And with a road series against another NCAA Tournament hopeful, Utah State, beginning Wednesday, it won’t get any easier for the Cowboys.

“We can sit here and feel sorry for ourselves, but we’re not going to allow that as a staff and not going to allow that for the players,” Linder said. “We’ve got to lead the players. That’s my job. That’s the coaching staff’s job, to not let them feel sorry for themselves. And that’s the reality.”

