Wyoming's rally falls short in another tight Border War loss

LARAMIE -- Wyoming played enough good defense to again push Colorado State to the brink. This time, it was the Cowboys’ normally reliant offense that eluded them for long stretches, ultimately leaving them empty-handed this season against their most bitter rival.
Two days after a buzzer-beating loss to the Rams, UW rallied to make it a game in the series finale before dropping a 68-59 decision Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium. The Cowboys got within one possession numerous times, but CSU ended the game on an 8-0 run to sweep the regular-season series for the second straight season.
The Cowboys have lost five of their last six Border War games. And unless the teams meet again in the Mountain West Tournament next month, UW will have to wait until next season to try to rectify that.
“This brings excitement to the fans and excitement to us just because of what this means to this state and to us,” UW freshman big Graham Ike said. “I just can’t wait. I look forward to it, and we’ll be ready.”
Ike and Drake Jeffries paced UW with 13 points apiece. Freshman point guard Marcus Williams, UW’s leading scorer at more than 16 points a game, played 23 minutes despite dealing with a stomach ailment and finished with eight points and four assists for the Cowboys, who entered the day next to last in the Mountain West in field-goal percentage defense.
But after holding the Rams without a field goal for a stretch of more than 8 minutes late, UW trimmed a 13-point deficit in the second half to a single possession. Ike, who got his first career start, scored nine straight points at one point, the final two getting the Cowboys within a point at 60-59 with 2:27 remaining.
But the Cowboys, who came in averaging more than 75 points a game, didn’t make another shot, going the rest of the way without a point in their second-lowest scoring output in conference play. UW made just four shots of its own over the final 8:32 to finish with a 38.9% clip from the floor.
“Down the stretch, we had some open looks. It’s just a matter of whether you make them or not,” UW coach Jeff Linder said. “We made some to get us back in the game, but then down the stretch, when you have to put forth that much energy and effort to get back into the game, that’s what happens a lot of times. Teams fall short, but I give credit to my guys for giving themselves a chance.”
The Cowboys turned 17 CSU turnovers into 18 points to negate a minus-14 disadvantage on the boards, but they had their own troubles holding on to the ball for the second straight game. UW, which averages the second-fewest turnovers in the Mountain West (11.3), coughed it up 13 more times and finished with 26 turnovers for the series.
“We really fought there in the end,” Jeffries said. “The collective grit and toughness we had during that time (late in the second half) was just unreal considering the fact we harp on defense every day. Being able to come together and get stops for that long of a time, it meant a lot.”
CSU, which got an 15-point, 11-rebound double-double from David Roddy and 14 points from Isaiah Stevens, led by as many as 18 in the first half, shooting 63% from the floor at one point in the opening 20 minutes. The Cowboys, on the other hand, finished with just nine field goals in the first half and misfired on 11 of their first 14 3-point attempts.
But the Cowboys kept CSU from blowing it completely open early by stringing together some stops in the waning minutes. CSU made just one of its final five shots, and UW ended the half on a 10-2 run to trim the deficit to 39-29 at the half.
UW continued to chip away by stringing stops together but couldn’t muster enough offense to catch all the way up in its fourth straight loss. And with a road series against another NCAA Tournament hopeful, Utah State, beginning Wednesday, it won’t get any easier for the Cowboys.
“We can sit here and feel sorry for ourselves, but we’re not going to allow that as a staff and not going to allow that for the players,” Linder said. “We’ve got to lead the players. That’s my job. That’s the coaching staff’s job, to not let them feel sorry for themselves. And that’s the reality.”
