Wyoming's upset bid falls short against top-seeded San Diego State

Wyoming gave San Diego State all it could handle before falling, 69-66, Thursday in the Mountain West Tournament. The Cowboys were far more competitive with the league’s regular-season champion than they had been earlier this season and had chances late to keep their season alive for another day, but Year 1 of the Jeff Linder era ended inside the Thomas & Mack Center one round short of the run UW made in the conference tournament a season ago.

Xavier DuSell paced the Cowboys with a career-high 21 points. Hunter Maldonado and Marcus Williams chipped in 12 apiece while Graham Ike scored 10 for UW, which threatened to eliminate the tournament’s top seed in the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2004 by playing a much slower pace than they’re used to.

A day earlier, the Mountain West’s top scoring team raced up and down the floor after running and shooting to a tournament regulation-record 111 points in its first-round win over San Jose State. But that strategy failed miserably for UW in its two-game series at SDSU in January, which came by an average of 28 points.

