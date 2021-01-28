Wyoming's win streak comes to screeching halt in blowout loss at San Diego State

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kwane Marble II led the Cowboys with 15 points and nine rebounds while freshman center Graham Ike had 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting in his third career game, but UW had few answers for the Aztecs on either end in its worst loss since a 66-32 setback at South Carolina on Nov. 10, 2019. SDSU, paced by Jordan Schakel’s 16 points, shot 65% from the floor in the first half and finished with a 55.4% clip for the game. Terrell Gomez had 14 points and accounted for four of the Aztecs’ 11 3-pointers, eight of those coming in the first half.

The Cowboys never came close to keeping pace against what’s proven to be the most difficult team in the league to score against all season. UW had scored at least 60 points in every conference game, but the Aztecs, who allow less than 62 points on average, frustrated the Cowboys into their lowest scoring output of the season.

"The first half, their intensity and their ability to execute the game plan and sit down and guard allowed us to dig a deep, deep hole," Linder said. "So it’s one of those deals where there’s been a lot of teams that have gotten beat by 30 before and a lot of NBA teams, but you can’t feel sorry for yourself."