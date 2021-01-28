Wyoming's win streak comes to screeching halt in blowout loss at San Diego State

The momentum Wyoming’s men’s basketball team spent the last 10 days building came to a screeching halt in an all-too-familiar place.
Viejas Arena has been a house of horrors for the Cowboys over the years, and that nightmare only intensified Thursday in UW’s 87-57 loss to San Diego State. UW brought a three-game winning streak into the teams’ series opener after knocking off Air Force on Jan. 16 and then sweeping Nevada last week, but the Cowboys never had much of a chance against the red-hot Aztecs, who looked like a team fresh off a 69-point sweep of Air Force.
SDSU, which is averaging 92 points over its last three games, had a double-digit lead within the first 5 minutes and change and was up by 20 less than 10 minutes in. The Aztecs had 63 first-half points -- easily the most they’ve scored and the most UW has allowed in a half this season -- and led by 33 at the half.
"I thought we actually had a little bit of rhythm going, and then it kind of just snowballed on us," UW coach Jeff Linder said. "And then from there, it was like a deer in the headlights."
Things didn’t get much better for the Cowboys, who trailed by as many as 41 in the second half of their 13th straight loss to SDSU in the Aztecs’ building. UW will get another chance for their first win at Viejas since 2007 when the teams meet again Saturday, though the Cowboys will first have to find a way to be more competitive.
Kwane Marble II led the Cowboys with 15 points and nine rebounds while freshman center Graham Ike had 10 points on 4 of 8 shooting in his third career game, but UW had few answers for the Aztecs on either end in its worst loss since a 66-32 setback at South Carolina on Nov. 10, 2019. SDSU, paced by Jordan Schakel’s 16 points, shot 65% from the floor in the first half and finished with a 55.4% clip for the game. Terrell Gomez had 14 points and accounted for four of the Aztecs’ 11 3-pointers, eight of those coming in the first half.
The Cowboys never came close to keeping pace against what’s proven to be the most difficult team in the league to score against all season. UW had scored at least 60 points in every conference game, but the Aztecs, who allow less than 62 points on average, frustrated the Cowboys into their lowest scoring output of the season.
"The first half, their intensity and their ability to execute the game plan and sit down and guard allowed us to dig a deep, deep hole," Linder said. "So it’s one of those deals where there’s been a lot of teams that have gotten beat by 30 before and a lot of NBA teams, but you can’t feel sorry for yourself."
UW set season-lows in overall shooting percentage (30) and 3-point percentage (25) and committed a season-high 16 turnovers leading to 15 points for SDSU, which, at one point in the second half, had nearly as many field goals (30) as UW had shot attempts (38). Freshman point guard Marcus Williams, UW’s leading scorer coming in at 16.9 points per game, failed to reach double figures for the first time all season, finishing with just six points on 2 of 13 shooting.
"You’ve got a bunch of young guys on the floor, and sometimes you’ve got to get your butt kicked to get better," Linder said.
It all added up to a night the Cowboys want to learn from before forgetting.
"We’ll go back, watch the film and try to figure out what we need to do to try to be competitive on Saturday," Linder said.
