Mountain West commissioner: College athletics won't return until campuses reopen

“Can you play a football game in March in Colorado?” Thompson said. “Then lastly and certainly, how does that blend into the academic calendar? And what does that do up against a number of professional sports that are played at the same time? … If they’re all being played generally on top of each other, what challenges does that create?”

***

Even when student-athletes are cleared to return to their respective campuses, there’s a good chance not all of them will do so simultaneously. Thompson cited Wyoming as one of the few states that still doesn’t have a stay-at-home order in place in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, so some schools may be able to get their athletes back on campus and start practicing sooner than others.

Figuring out that competitive balance, Thompson said, is just one of the many decisions that will be weighed in the coming months.

“Do we have to wait until all 50 (states) are open because you can understand the clamor there would be if certain coaches are saying, ‘Well, they can practice in seven of the Mountain West states, but we can’t in the eighth, so none of you can practice until we can practice and open up our campus,’” Thompson said.

