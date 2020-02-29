MW Indoor Championships

University of Wyoming senior Paul Roberts captured the 3,000-meter title at the Mountain West Indoor Track & Field Championships on Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Roberts finished first with a time of 8 minutes, 21.71 seconds, with fellow Cowboys Chris Henry (8:22.87) and Harry Ewing (8:26.55) finishing third and fifth, respectively.

Also placing in the top 8 for the Cowboys on Saturday were Caige McComb (4th in the 60-meter hurdles), Mikey DeRock (6th in the shot put), Colten Paller (7th in the shot put), William Nolan (7th in the triple jump) and Michael Downey (7th in the mile).

For the Cowgirls, Jasmyne Cooper placed 5th in the 800, Addison Henry was 6th in the shot put and Aumni Ashby was 6th in the triple jump.

