University of Wyoming rising senior Nathan Reid was killed in a one-vehicle accident Monday morning south of Douglas.
Reid, a native of Kingston, Jamaica, was discovered at the crash site by construction workers early Monday morning.
"Anytime you lose someone in the UW Family it hurts, but it is extremely sad when the individual is a UW student," University of Wyoming Athletics Director Tom Burman said in a release. "Nathan had a bright future, and he was so well respected by his teammates and coaches. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, teammates and friends."
Reid, who competed in shot put and discus for the Cowboys, earned honorable mention All-America honors in 2022 when he placed 23rd in the discus at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.